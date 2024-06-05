"I'm healthy as hell"— Martin Lawrence issues response to concerns about his health amid stroke speculation

On Tuesday, June 4, American actor and comedian Martin Lawrence appeared on the Hot 97 radio station’s program Ebro in the Morning, where he addressed the speculations surrounding his health. One of the hosts, Ebro Darden, asked him, “Martin, is there anything you wanna say to the people ‘cause they are concerned about your health?” to which Martin Lawrence immediately responded by saying:

“I am fine. I am in God’s hands. I am blessed. I am glad to be waking up every day and everything. No need for people to be concerned. I am healthy as hell. Stop the rumors.”

Meanwhile, his fellow guest on the show, Will Smith, jokingly added on Lawrence's behalf, “Y’all leave me the f*ck alone man, I am chilling,” to which the latter replied with hearty laughter.

Will Smith seemingly supported Martin Lawrence to walk on the red carpet

In May 2024, the entire cast of Bad Boys: Ride or Die, including Will Smith and Martin Lawrence appeared for an interview with Extra TV to endorse their new film, the video of which went viral.

Netizens observed that during the chat, Martin Lawrence appeared to be slightly disoriented and was reportedly slurring and mispronouncing his words, sparking rumors that he was undergoing some health issues. Some even speculated that his alleged symptoms were consistent with that of suffering a stroke years back.

Later, during the Los Angeles premiere of the film, Lawrence and Smith walked the red carpet together. However, the latter seemed to be helping the former through their walk, the video of which further fuelled the speculations about Lawrence's health. This footage from the event also garnered traction online.

Likewise, on May 30, the duo attended an event at TCL in Hollywood, where Will Smith again seemed to be supporting Lawrence by holding his hands and walking.

In the wake of this, many social media users pointed out that the Black Knight star’s poor health may be related to the recent loss of his brother Larry.

Despite all the rumors, Martin Lawrence has finally broken his silence about his health condition and revealed that he was doing “fine” and felt “blessed” to be in “God’s hand.” He further added on the Ebro in the Morning radio show on Tuesday that he was “healthy as hell” and asked his fans not to be “concerned.” He urged people to stop spreading any rumors as well.

For those uninitiated, Bad Boys: Ride or Die is a 2024 action comedy directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah. It is written by Chris Bremner, Will Beall, and George Gallo and distributed by Sony Pictures.

The movie is scheduled to be released worldwide this coming Friday, June 7, and is the fourth film in the Bad Boys franchise starring the buddy cop pair Will Smith in the role of Detective Mike Lowrey and Martin Lawrence playing Detective Marcus Burnett.

In this latest film, the duo will attempt to clear the name and restore the reputation of their former late Captain Conrad Howard played by Joe Pantoliano in the Miami Police Department.

The first film of the franchise was Bad Boys (1995), followed by Bad Boys II (2003), and Bad Boys For Life (2020).