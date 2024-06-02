"Definitely doesn't seem normal" — Martin Lawrence sparks health concerns online as Will Smith seemingly helps him to stage in viral video

Bad Boys star Martin Lawrence recently left fans concerned about his health. This came after X user Dom Lucre shared a clip of the actor from an event for his upcoming film, Bad Boys: Ride or Die, which took place on Thursday. The film stars Lawrence and Will Smith and the short clip saw the former seemingly being helped onto the stage by Smith, who was holding his hand.

Released on June 2, 2024, the video went viral online and has 8.3 million views on X as of this writing.

Martin Lawrence's demeanor left a lot of fans extremely concerned for the actor. Many X users agreed that Lawrence did not "seem normal" and looked "a little frail." Fans of the actor took to X to hope that he was alright and offered their prayers to him.

"It definitely doesn't seem normal," a netizen wrote on X.

"Man, I hope he’s ok. I’ve been a fan since the early 90s. Praying for him," a social media user added.

"That’s not good. Martin lookin a little frail. Prayers for Martin. Always liked that guy," a netizen wrote.

"He may be sick," a fan added.

"It’s breaking my heart to see Martin Lawrence like that," a fan said.

Some users believed that Lawrence was allegedly intoxicated while others did not agree with them. A few netizens further claimed that the person in the video was a clone of Martin Lawrence and not the actor himself.

"Seems OK to me he might’ve just had a couple tequilas," an X user said.

"He drunk that’s all," a social media user added.

"It's not really our business what is wrong with Martin Lawrence but I just want to say I don't think he is just drunk," an X user said.

"That does not look like drunk. His wave is not right at all, shaking. Will helps him up, then does his own thing leaving Martin looking lost," another netizen wrote.

"The Martin Lawrence clone is terrible," an X user noted.

Martin Lawrence and Will Smith aren't done with Bad Boys yet

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence are all set to reprise their roles as Detective Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett, respectively, in the upcoming fourth installment of the Bad Boys film franchise titled Bad Boys: Ride or Die. This is a follow-up to the 2020 hit movie Bad Boys for Life, the highest-grossing film in the franchise.

On Thursday, May 30, the actors arrived at the premiere of the film in Hollywood on top of a double-decker bus and interacted with the crowd. During the event when, The Hollywood Reporter asked the actors if they were ready to pass the Bad Boys torch to other actors, and Will Smith replied:

"We might have one more in us before we hand it off but we’ve got a lot of young seeds in there."

Lawrence added:

"The back ain’t went out quite yet, so before we do that — we ain’t going to pass it off just yet."

Bad Boys: Ride or Die, directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah also stars Vanessa Hudgens, Tiffany Haddish, Jacob Scipio, Eric Dane, and others in pivotal roles. The title will hit theatres across the United States on Friday, June 7, 2024.