Easily one of the most highly-anticipated horror projects of the near future, Return to Silent Hill is based on the famous Silent Hill 2 video game and stars the likes of Jeremy Irvine and Hannah Emily Anderson. The movie, which will see Irvine star as the protagonist James Sunderland whom gamers will be more than familiar with as far as the video game is concerned, does not yet have a release date, although it is rumored to be set for a late 2024 premiere.

Regardless, Konami, the publisher of the original video game, recently hosted a special fan event which was livestream on Twitch, titled Silent Hill Transmission. It gave fans the first look at the upcoming Silent Hill 2 remake and also gave them a few undisclosed scenes which will be included in the upcoming Return to Silent Hill movie.

The trailer itself is merely a 47-second watch, but it gives fans plenty of deals regarding what they can expect from the upcoming horror offering.

Trending

Return to Silent Hill trailer promises epic adventure for a depressed James Sunderland

Expand Tweet

Played by Jeremy Irvine, Sunderland is seen maniacally staring at a mirror towards the beginning of the short trailer. He clutches a letter from his deceased fiancé Mary and sets out to find her in the small town of Silent Hill.

The movie is set to act as the third installment, and a minor reboot of the Silent Hill series after the previous live-action iterations were released in 2006, and 2012, respectively. Regardless, Irvine’s Sunderland then arrives at Silent Hill, only to systematically deduce that there is plenty wrong, both with the people and his general surroundings.

The rest of the trailer gives a glimpse of the kind of challenges that James Sunderland will face and have to recover from in the upcoming Return to Silent Hill. While the trailer did not specify a release date, it stated that the movie will be ‘coming soon,’ with rumors stating that it will be released sometime in late 2024.

Regardless, Sunderland appears determined to find his deceased/missing fiance, but gamers will know that it is actually a trap set out by the malevolent forces that have taken over Silent Hill. Hence, the movie promises a tragic tale that will revolve around the protagonist’s struggle to get back the love of his life.

Directed by Christopher Gans, Return to Silent Hill has been filmed in Germany and Eastern Europe, with reports stating the filming began sometime in April 2024. Regardless, while the trailer did not see the protagonist utter even a single word, it did give fans a range of insights into what can be expected from Return to Silent Hill.

As things stand, all fans can do is wait for further updates/trailers of the upcoming movie. A release date is the first thing that is expected to be announced in the near future.