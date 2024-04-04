New Astro Bot reveal and Silent Hill 2 showcase rumored for May 2024

New rumors have surfaced, hinting at a potential showcase of Astro Bot and Silent Hill 2 remake during the rumored PlayStation May 2024 event. The rumor first surfaced on X after an influential industry insider posted a veiled statement on the platform, teasing news about the two flagship IPs of Sony PlayStation. After the somewhat “disappointing” trailer for the Silent Hill 2 remake, fans have been eager to get new insights into the return of one of the most acclaimed horror games ever.

Despite the silence from Sony’s front, this new tease has been hyping fans with new hope. This article explores more.

Potential Astro Bot and Silent Hill 2 remake showcase in May 2024

Industry insider and leaker, Elesnicho, recently posted on his official account a single alluding statement. At first glance, his statement may seem obscure. But fans soon figured out that the “bot” and the “fog” hint at Astro Bot and Silent Hill 2 respectively.

Recently, there have been rumors floating around about a potential PlayStation event scheduled for May 2024. It is rumored to feature some big news and updates on PlayStation's plans for 2024. With the correlation between the rumored event and the timing of this leak, fans soon connected the dots, stating the May event could feature news about these titles.

These speculations are further supported by a recent statement made by reporter Jeff Grubb. He confirmed that PlayStation is not planning anything related to Silent Hill 2 yet.

However, there is a possibility that the upcoming May event will feature more news and teasers for the highly anticipated remake. With this showcase, fans are hoping to determine if the Silent Hill 2 remake can get it right or not.

On an episode of the YouTube podcast, Game Mess Mornings, Jeff also stated that Sony has secured rights for a new Astro Bot game and that it could be released in 2024. Astro Bot is a sort of mascot figure for the PlayStation and the main character of PlayStation’s All-Star Series. Astro made its last appearance in a game called Astro Bot Rescue Mission, a PlayStation VR exclusive.

That said, take these leaks and rumors with a grain of salt. Although various sources are confirming the news, PlayStation or Sony hasn’t made any announcements yet. Thus, we cannot say anything for sure until an official statement or announcement has been made.

The first State of Play presentation of this year was held in February 2024. Since then, there has been no news about the next one. The first announcement for the Silent Hill 2 remake was made during the February showcase.