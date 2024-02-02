The Silent Hill 2 remake has just received a notable update, and this time, it's not a new story trailer but a combat trailer. Initially announced in 2022 alongside other Silent Hill projects, the remake has been the most anticipated, given fans' strong emotional attachment to the game. The story trailer, released earlier (Feb 1, 2024), showcased impressive visuals and sound, raising expectations.

As time passed, anticipation grew, and fans eagerly awaited any glimpse of the Silent Hill 2 remake's development. Unfortunately, no revelations occurred in 2023. However, during the recent 2024 PlayStation State of Play event, Konami unveiled a brief combat trailer for the Silent Hill 2 remake, and the fan response was not as positive as expected. A user commented:

"Needs a lot of work."

Why is Silent Hill 2 remake not getting any positive response from the community?

Fans are worried about the combat aspects of Silent Hill 2 remake (Image via Konami)

Konami has entrusted the development of the Silent Hill 2 remake to Bloober Team, which is recognized for its expertise in creating psychological horror games such as Blair Witch and Layers of Fear. Upon the announcement of Bloober Team's involvement in the remake, skepticism about the game's overall quality arose among most people.

Those familiar with Bloober Team's games are well aware of the studio's proficiency in delivering chilling horror elements and compelling storytelling. However, there has been a consistent observation that their games often fall short in gameplay, a concern reflected in the latest combat trailer for the SH 2 remake.

Fans noticed issues with the character's movements (Image via YouTube/ PlayStation)

The trailer commences with the protagonist, James Sunderland, navigating the fog-laden streets of Silent Hill. Observant viewers will note an issue with the character's movements, which appear somewhat rigid and lack authenticity, giving the impression of a hasty attempt to conceal footsteps.

As the trailer transitions to highlight the combat aspects, it presents melee sequences featuring the club, handgun, and shotgun. Quick-time events involving the X button for blocking enemy grapples are also showcased. Fan reactions have been less than favorable, with criticisms directed at the perceived lack of impact in combat animations. One user expressed dissatisfaction, stating:

"The combat animations seemed quite rough, lacking any sense of impact. Hopefully, they will be refined in the final release."

User comments on combat animations. (Image Via Youtube/PlayStation)

Fans have voiced their concerns, even critiquing the sound effects of the guns and expressing dissatisfaction with the Bloober Team's implementation of QTEs. Some users suggest that the combat needs improvement, hoping that it will be refined and look better by the time of the release. They emphasize the importance of ensuring the game is ready and not rushing its launch.

Specifically, users have pointed out issues with the sound of the guns and the option to disable QTEs. Criticism also extends to the animations, with some feeling that a complete overhaul is needed as they appear stiff and outdated.

These concerns were highlighted on both Konami and PlayStation's official Twitter and YouTube accounts. However, amidst the apprehension, some fans maintain faith in the upcoming remake and eagerly anticipate its release.

Despite the criticisms, a contingent of fans acknowledge the efforts of the Bloober Team and Konami and commend aspects like the atmospheric fog and environment in the trailer.

The release date has not been disclosed, but according to a recent PlayStation video showcasing the most ambitious 2024 games, the SH 2 remake is also featured. With optimism, it is expected that Bloober Team will address the identified areas and deliver an exceptional, horror-focused SH 2 remake.

