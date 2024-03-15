5 crucial things the Silent Hill 2 remake must get right

Ever since Bloober Team announced the upcoming remake of the legendary Silent Hill 2, the franchise’s loyal community and horror games fans have been holding their breath, hoping for a remake that will remain true to the original. However, meeting the fandom's expectations will require significant effort from the developers.

When creating a remake for a game like SH 2, the room for errors is slim. Silent Hill as a franchise has defined the horror video game genre for decades, and Silent Hill 2 is considered the best the franchise could offer.

With that in mind, here are five crucial elements that the Silent Hill 2 remake needs to get right in order to earn the approval of its fans.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and solely based on the writer's opinions.

List of 5 crucial things Silent Hill 2 remake needs to get right

1) Historical Society

Arguably the most important location in the original, the Silent Hill Historical Society building or Museum of Historical Materials is one of the most iconic locations in the previous games. Not only was it vital to the story, but also featured some of the eeriest moments the title had to offer. There can't be too many mistakes in adapting this iconic location into the remake, if developers want to impress the fanbase.

2) Original visual art style

The fog is crucial if the remake wants to recreate Silent Hill 2's feel (Image via Konami)

One of the main aspects that made the original so engaging was its visual style. The original SH 2 featured a sombre ambience with its foggy overworld, distorted character figures, choice of colors, and more.

Unfortunately, the reveal trailer for the remake featured very disappointing visuals, especially the iconic foggy parts of the maps. It would be a hard blow to the expectations of the community if the remake failed in the visual department. Given the rumored high system requirements for running the remake, many believe it may not miss in the graphics department.

3) Side characters

Side characters such as Angela and Maria played a crucial role in the original, and players will be expecting the same from the remake. Hence, nailing the unplayable characters will be vital for the upcoming title.

In this case, Bloober Team should take notes from Capcom’s Resident Evil 4 remake. When it came to the latter, not only did the developers remake the side characters perfectly but also improved them in several ways. Many believe that future DLCs for the Silent Hill 2 remake should focus on side characters and their stories, just like RE4.

4) Pyramid Head first encounter

Among the most iconic characters in Silent Hill 2 were none other than the title's terrifying antagonists, the Pyramid Heads. The first encounter with these horrific entities in the Otherworld version of Bluecreek apartments has been seared into the subconscious of an entire generation of gamers. If the remake wants the same level of excellence as the original, it needs to nail this Pyramid Head encounter.

5) Mary's Letter

The MacGuffin that started it all is the letter from protagonist James’ late wife Mary, which convinced him to visit the cursed lands of Silent Hill. With the letter being an item of such importance, we believe that the remake should add some reference to it.

As the story of the original game unfolded, players realized that this letter was much more than what it appeared to be. It was the source of everything. To make sure the remake hits as hard as the original, the developers must ensure this letter is done right.