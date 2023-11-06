Silent Hill 2 system requirements - Minimum and recommended settings

Konami might have been tight-lipped about Silent Hill 2's potential release date, but the official system requirements have been made available in the public domain for some time now. It can be accessed from the official Steam page, with Konami also releasing the details on its website. The lack of clarity surrounding the release date has been frustrating for fans of the franchise.

Recent social media rumors have hinted at a Q1 2024 release window, although there hasn't been any confirmation. While we await the release of Silent Hill 2, let us look at the game's minimum and recommended system requirements.

Silent Hill 2 minimum system requirements

The minimum system requirements indicate the bare necessity when it comes to the rendering hardware. While the specific set should run Silent Hill 2, there could be major sacrifices in terms of quality.

CPU : Intel Core i5-8400 | AMD Ryzen 3 3300X

: Intel Core i5-8400 | AMD Ryzen 3 3300X RAM : 12 GB

: 12 GB VIDEO CARD : AMD Radeon™ RX 5700 / NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1080

: AMD Radeon™ RX 5700 / NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1080 DEDICATED VIDEO RAM : 8192 MB

: 8192 MB PIXEL SHADER : 5.1

: 5.1 VERTEX SHADER : 5.1

: 5.1 OS : Windows 10 x64

: Windows 10 x64 FREE DISK SPACE : 50 GB

: 50 GB SOUND CARD: Windows Compatible Audio Device.

The minimum requirements are fairly minimal, considering the remake will not be seeing the light of day before 2024. While the requirements for the graphics card are low, players will need at least 12 GB of RAM to play the upcoming horror title.

Silent Hill 2 recommended system requirements

The recommended settings are the set of requirements that will allow players to run the game without sacrificing the game's overall visual and playable quality. While the minimum requirements will force players to run the game on low/medium settings, the recommended setup brings the best out of the remake.

CPU : Intel Core i7-8700K | AMD Ryzen 5 3600X

: Intel Core i7-8700K | AMD Ryzen 5 3600X RAM : 16 GB

: 16 GB VIDEO CARD : NVIDIA® GeForce® 2080RTX or AMD Radeon™ 6800XT

: NVIDIA® GeForce® 2080RTX or AMD Radeon™ 6800XT DEDICATED VIDEO RAM : 8192 MB

: 8192 MB PIXEL SHADER : 5.1

: 5.1 VERTEX SHADER : 5.1

: 5.1 OS : Windows 11 x64

: Windows 11 x64 FREE DISK SPACE : 50 GB

: 50 GB SOUND CARD: Windows Compatible Audio Device.

Compared to some other AAA titles that have been recently released, the Silent Hill 2 remake is expected to have a lighter load on the requirements. However, it now remains to be seen when Konami reveals its release date.

Aside from PC, the upcoming horror remake will also be released on current-gen consoles, such as the Xbox and PlayStation.