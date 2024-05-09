Martin Lawrence "Y'all Know What It Is!" tour 2024-25: Presale code, dates, venues, & all you need to know

On May 8, 2024, actor and comedian Martin Lawrence took to X to announce his "Y'all Know What It Is!" tour. The tour is scheduled to be held from July 20, 2024, to April 5, 2025, in venues across the mainland United States. It will be the actor and comedian's first new tour of 2024 and 2025 and his first standup tour in eight years.
The upcoming tour by Martin Lawrence will feature performances in cities such as Savannah, Cleveland, Washington, D.C., and more. Presale for the tour will be available from May 14, 2024, at 10 am local time, starting with the Citibank Cardholder presale, which can be accessed with a valid credit or debit card from the same bank. There will also be a VIP package presale.
There will be an Artist presale on May 15, 2024, at 10 am local time. The said presale can be accessed using the code MARTYMAR. Simultaneously, there will also be an Aisle Seat presale.
Promoter, Ticketmaster and local venue presales will be available from May 16, 2024, at 10 am local time. This can be accessed with individual presale provider subscriptions or presale codes.
General tickets will become available on May 17, 2024, at 10 am local time via Ticketmaster or Martin Lawrence's official website. Ticket prices are not available at the time of this article's writing.
Martin Lawrence's "Y'all Know What It Is!" tour 2024-25 dates and venues
Martin Lawrence elaborated on the upcoming tour in a general press statement on May 8, 2024, stating:
"Comedy gives me that instant gratification.Seeing the fans up close and in person, making people laugh, doing what I love most, this is what it’s all about for me. But hey… y’all know what it is!"
Martin Lawrence is bringing along a number of guests to his upcoming tour, which are listed below:
- Adele Givens
- B.Simone
- Chico Bean
- DC Youngfly
- Dean Cole
- Desi Banks
- Gary Owen
- Jess Hilarious
- Ms. Pat
- Rickey Smiley
- Benji Brown
- Clayton Thomas
- Daphnique Springs
- Loni Love
- Mojo Brookzz
The full list of dates and venues for the Martin Lawrence's Y'all Know What It Is! tour 2024-25 is given below:
- July 20, 2024 – Chandler, Arizona at Gila River Casino
- August 2, 2024 – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at PPG Paints Arena
- August 3, 2024 – Cleveland, Ohio at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
- August 9, 2024 – Jackson, Mississippi at Mississippi Coliseum
- August 10, 2024 – Biloxi, Mississippi at Mississippi Coast Coliseum
- August 17, 2024 – Highland, California at Yaamava’ Resort & Casino
- August 30, 2024 – Detroit, Michigan at Little Caesars Arena
- August 31, 2024 – Grand Rapids, Michigan at Van Andel Arena
- September 6, 2024 – Raleigh, North Carolina at PNC Arena
- September 7, 2024 – Columbia, South Carolina at Colonial Life Arena
- September 20, 2024 – Louisville, Kentucky at KFC Yum! Center
- September 21, 2024 – Columbus, Ohio at Nationwide Arena
- November 8, 2024 – Washington, DC at MGM National Harbor
- November 15, 2024 – Dallas, Texas at American Airlines Center
- November 16, 2024 – Oklahoma City, Oklahoma at Paycom Center
- November 29, 2024 – Las Vegas, Nevada at Dolby Live (Park MGM Casino)
- December 6, 2024 – Los Angeles, California at Crypto.com Arena
- December 7, 2024 – Oakland, California at Oakland Arena
- December 13, 2024 – Jacksonville, Florida at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
- December 14, 2024 – Hollywood, Florida at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, FL
- December 15, 2024 – Tampa, Florida at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
- January 17, 2025 – Southaven, Mississippi at Landers Center
- January 18, 2025 – Birmingham, Alabama at Legacy Arena at the BJCC
- January 19, 2025 – Nashville, Tennessee at Bridgestone Arena
- January 24, 2025 – Brooklyn, New York at Barclays Center
- January 25, 2025 – Atlantic City, New Jersey at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City
- February 8, 2025 – Houston, Texas at Toyota Center
- February 28, 2025 – St. Louis, Missouri at Chaifetz Arena
- March 1, 2025 – Kansas City, Missouri at T-Mobile Center
- March 7, 2025 – Atlanta, Georgia at State Farm Arena
- March 8, 2025 – Savannah, Georgia at Enmarket Arena
- March 14, 2025 – Milwaukee, Wisconsin at Fiserv Forum
- March 15, 2025 – Chicago, Illinois at Credit Union 1 Arena
- April 28, 2025 – Norfolk, Virginia at Chartway Arena
- April 4, 2025 – Bossier City, Louisiana at Brookshire Grocery Arena
- April 5, 2025 – Little Rock, Arkansas at Simmons Bank Arena
In addition to the upcoming tour, Martin Lawrence will play Detective Lieutenant Marcus Burnett in Bad Boys: Ride or Die, the fourth installment of the buddy cop comedy film franchise.
