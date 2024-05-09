Martin Lawrence "Y'all Know What It Is!" tour 2024-25: Presale code, dates, venues, & all you need to know

On May 8, 2024, actor and comedian Martin Lawrence took to X to announce his "Y'all Know What It Is!" tour. The tour is scheduled to be held from July 20, 2024, to April 5, 2025, in venues across the mainland United States. It will be the actor and comedian's first new tour of 2024 and 2025 and his first standup tour in eight years.

The upcoming tour by Martin Lawrence will feature performances in cities such as Savannah, Cleveland, Washington, D.C., and more. Presale for the tour will be available from May 14, 2024, at 10 am local time, starting with the Citibank Cardholder presale, which can be accessed with a valid credit or debit card from the same bank. There will also be a VIP package presale.

There will be an Artist presale on May 15, 2024, at 10 am local time. The said presale can be accessed using the code MARTYMAR. Simultaneously, there will also be an Aisle Seat presale.

Expand Tweet

Promoter, Ticketmaster and local venue presales will be available from May 16, 2024, at 10 am local time. This can be accessed with individual presale provider subscriptions or presale codes.

General tickets will become available on May 17, 2024, at 10 am local time via Ticketmaster or Martin Lawrence's official website. Ticket prices are not available at the time of this article's writing.

Martin Lawrence's "Y'all Know What It Is!" tour 2024-25 dates and venues

Martin Lawrence elaborated on the upcoming tour in a general press statement on May 8, 2024, stating:

"Comedy gives me that instant gratification.Seeing the fans up close and in person, making people laugh, doing what I love most, this is what it’s all about for me. But hey… y’all know what it is!"

Martin Lawrence is bringing along a number of guests to his upcoming tour, which are listed below:

Adele Givens

B.Simone

Chico Bean

DC Youngfly

Dean Cole

Desi Banks

Gary Owen

Jess Hilarious

Ms. Pat

Rickey Smiley

Benji Brown

Clayton Thomas

Daphnique Springs

Loni Love

Mojo Brookzz

The full list of dates and venues for the Martin Lawrence's Y'all Know What It Is! tour 2024-25 is given below:

July 20, 2024 – Chandler, Arizona at Gila River Casino

August 2, 2024 – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at PPG Paints Arena

August 3, 2024 – Cleveland, Ohio at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

August 9, 2024 – Jackson, Mississippi at Mississippi Coliseum

August 10, 2024 – Biloxi, Mississippi at Mississippi Coast Coliseum

August 17, 2024 – Highland, California at Yaamava’ Resort & Casino

August 30, 2024 – Detroit, Michigan at Little Caesars Arena

August 31, 2024 – Grand Rapids, Michigan at Van Andel Arena

September 6, 2024 – Raleigh, North Carolina at PNC Arena

September 7, 2024 – Columbia, South Carolina at Colonial Life Arena

September 20, 2024 – Louisville, Kentucky at KFC Yum! Center

September 21, 2024 – Columbus, Ohio at Nationwide Arena

November 8, 2024 – Washington, DC at MGM National Harbor

November 15, 2024 – Dallas, Texas at American Airlines Center

November 16, 2024 – Oklahoma City, Oklahoma at Paycom Center

November 29, 2024 – Las Vegas, Nevada at Dolby Live (Park MGM Casino)

December 6, 2024 – Los Angeles, California at Crypto.com Arena

December 7, 2024 – Oakland, California at Oakland Arena

December 13, 2024 – Jacksonville, Florida at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

December 14, 2024 – Hollywood, Florida at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, FL

December 15, 2024 – Tampa, Florida at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

January 17, 2025 – Southaven, Mississippi at Landers Center

January 18, 2025 – Birmingham, Alabama at Legacy Arena at the BJCC

January 19, 2025 – Nashville, Tennessee at Bridgestone Arena

January 24, 2025 – Brooklyn, New York at Barclays Center

January 25, 2025 – Atlantic City, New Jersey at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City

February 8, 2025 – Houston, Texas at Toyota Center

February 28, 2025 – St. Louis, Missouri at Chaifetz Arena

March 1, 2025 – Kansas City, Missouri at T-Mobile Center

March 7, 2025 – Atlanta, Georgia at State Farm Arena

March 8, 2025 – Savannah, Georgia at Enmarket Arena

March 14, 2025 – Milwaukee, Wisconsin at Fiserv Forum

March 15, 2025 – Chicago, Illinois at Credit Union 1 Arena

April 28, 2025 – Norfolk, Virginia at Chartway Arena

April 4, 2025 – Bossier City, Louisiana at Brookshire Grocery Arena

April 5, 2025 – Little Rock, Arkansas at Simmons Bank Arena

Expand Tweet

In addition to the upcoming tour, Martin Lawrence will play Detective Lieutenant Marcus Burnett in Bad Boys: Ride or Die, the fourth installment of the buddy cop comedy film franchise.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback