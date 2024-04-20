Bad Boys: Ride or Die- Full cast and characters list

Mike and Marcus are coming back with Bad Boys: Ride or Die, the fourth installment in the Bad Boys franchise. Sony has finally released a trailer, cast details, and release date for the movie, which will arrive in theaters on June 7, 2024.

Coming from directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, who have been involved in the making of the acclaimed drama Rebel and episodes of Ms. Marvel, the movie promises an exciting summer with the Bad Boys, who are back with their iconic mix of edge-of-your-seat action coupled with outrageous comedy.

Bad Boys: Ride or Die- Plot and trailer

Sony released the trailer for Bad Boys: Ride or Die three weeks ago. According to the trailer, the movie will open with Mike and Miles' deceased captain, Conrad Howard, being framed for corruption. He is being accused of holding long-standing ties with numerous drug cartels. Mike and Miles step up to prove their boss's innocence. But while on mission, the duo is forced to go on a run. Watch the trailer here.

Cast and characters list explored

Will Smith as Mike

Critically acclaimed actor Will Smith will be playing Detective Lieutenant Michael Eugene "Mike" Lowrey in Bad Boys: Ride or Die. Mike is the protagonist of the movie and one of the main detectives with Miami PD. The movie marks Smith’s first major project since the 2022 Oscar fiasco, where he slapped Chris Rock during the award ceremony.

Some of Will Smith's hit action blockbusters include I, Robot, Hitch, Hancock, the Men in Black series, Independence Day, and Enemy of the State. He received an Academy Award for Best Actor for the portrayal of Richard Williams in the biographical sports drama King Richard (2021). Smith is also a recipient of a Golden Globe Award, a Screen Actors Guild Award, a BAFTA Award, and four Grammy Awards.

Martin Lawrence as Marcus Burnett

American comedian and actor Martin Fitzgerald Lawrence will be joining Will Smith's Mike as Marcus, the co-protagonist and Mike's partner. Lawrence came into the spotlight during the 1990s. He is best known for his roles in the Fox television sitcom Martin and the Bad Boys franchise.

Some of his other works include House Party, Boomerang, A Thin Line Between Love and Hate, Nothing to Lose, Life, Blue Streak, Big Momma's House, Black Knight, Open Season, and Wild Hogs.

Other supporting actors and their respective roles

While Smith and Lawrence have been cast as the lead actors for Bad Boy: Ride or Die, the movie would not have been possible without the talented ensemble of supporting actors listed below.

Vanessa Hudgens as Kelly

Jacob Scipio as Armando Aretas

Alexander Ludwig as Dorn

Paola Núñez as Lt. Rita Secada

Tasha Smith as Theresa

John Salley as Fletcher

Joe Pantoliano as Captain Conrad Howard

Melanie Liburd as Christine

Eric Dane as a Banker

DJ Khaled as Manny the Butcher

Rhea Seehorn (role not known)

Ioan Gruffudd (role not known)

Joyner Lucas (role not known)

Quinn Hemphill (role not known)

Melanie Liburd (role not known)

About the Bad Boys franchise

Bad Boys was originally released in 1995, starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence, and it was followed by a second installment in 2003, Bad Boys 2. After a long hiatus, the third film in the franchise, Bad Boys for Life, came out almost seventeen years later, on January 14, 2020, and now we are gearing up for the fourth installment, Bad Boys: Ride or Die. The last movie was directed by Adil and Bilall, who have returned to direct the fourth part too.

Watch this space for more updates on Bad Boys: Ride or Die.