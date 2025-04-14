Jermaine Dupri says Usher and Jagged Edge are still angry he gave Dru Hill the beat for their hit song “In My Bed (Remix)"

Legendary producer and So So Def founder Jermaine Dupri revealed a key moment that caused friction between him and two of his biggest collaborators: Usher and Jagged Edge. He discussed this during his appearance on the R&B Money podcast episode released on April 12, 2025.

On April 13, 2025, X user @ArtOfDialogue_ shared a clip from the podcast with the caption:

"Jermaine Dupri says Usher and Jagged Edge are still mad at him to this day because he gave Dru Hill the beat for their hit song 'In My Bed (Remix).'"

In the video, Dupri explained how Hiram Hicks approached him to work with a new group at the time for a remix of their song Sleeping In My Bed, which was already topping charts.

"And I'm like, "Cool, I'm not thinking about the group being competition to Jagged Edge, but whatever. I'm just trying to do projects," Jermaine Dupri stated.

However, after the remix of Sleeping In My Bed had been released, the producer received backlash from his previous collaborators.

"We make a remix, right? This remix comes out, (and) Usher calls me (and says) - 'Why the f**k you give him (my) song?' (and) I'm like, 'It's a remix... I didn't give him a song,'" Dupri recounted.

Dupri added that even decades later, Usher didn't forget this incident and was mad at Dupri for collaborating with his competitor, saying he didn't have "to give them that beat."

R&B group Jagged Edge, who had previously worked with Jermaine Dupri and considered Dru Hill their competitors, also confronted in the studio regarding the remix of Sleeping In My Bed.

"They came in like, 'Why you give them n**gas that beat?' And I'm like, 'What you talking about? .. (and they say) 'That's our competition, and you gonna help them?'" Dupri recalled.

Jermaine Dupri shares the experience of working with Dru Hill for the first time during the podcast

Dupri at the Black Music and Entertainment Walk of Fame 50th Year of Hip Hop Celebration (Image via Getty)

In the shared video, Jermaine Dupri shared his experience working with Dru Hill for the first time on the remix of their hit single Sleeping in My Bed. The collaboration came about through a call from music executive Haram Hicks, who reached out to Dupri with a request.

"He's like, 'I need you to do a remix.' I'm like, 'What?' He's like, 'This group Dru Hill, they got this song called Sleeping in My Bed...the song number one, but we need to uptempo remix... We need something to give us some more legs'...and I'm like, 'Okay, all right.'" Jermaine Dupri explained.

Understanding the situation, Jermaine Dupri turned to his creative roots. He began "messing with the turntables" and experimenting with different sounds to "find a beat" that would match Dru Hill's song. Once the beat was finalized, Dupri informed Hicks that he needed the group to come to Atlanta.

"I'm like, 'Yeah, you need to fly them to Atlanta, and I'm gonna have them re-sing it,'" he said.

However, during the video, Dupri recounted that when the group flew to Atlanta, he expected the lineup. However, only lead singer Sisqó showed up for the recording.

"They flew—they all flew to Atlanta, but the only person who came to the studio was Sisqó... So, Sisqó comes to the studio, and I'm like, "Where the rest of the group at?' He's like, 'We don't need them—play the beat,'" the producer added.

Dupri rolled with it, playing the new beat. He instructed Sisqó to adjust the lyrics and "make the lyrics go to this beat." He then explained how, within a few seconds, the singer had figured out the lyrical adjustment for the remix and began singing impromptu.

"And it took a minute—he took a minute to go in. And then he start singing, 'Somebody sleep yeah… somebody sleeping in my..." Jermaine Dupri stated.

At present, Jermaine Dupri is actively involved in the music industry, co-creating and producing music for artists. He also co-created the 2015 reality show Rap Game to help emerging rap artists find a platform to showcase their talent.

