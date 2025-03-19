"It’s not an alliance, it’s smart business" — Internet reacts to Jermaine Dupri saying "That boi Drake got a DJ alliance" unlike any other artists

On March 19, 2025, American rapper and record producer Jermaine Dupri took to X to put forth his perspective on Drake having a DJ alliance. In his tweet, Dupri wrote:

Ad

"That boi Drake got a DJ alliance like no other artist I’ve ever seen, but most of you ni**as probably don’t understand what I’m saying,cause uon be outside"

Dupri's tweet about Drake (Image via X/@jermainedupri)

Internet users quickly took to X to express their opinions on Dupri's statement. One user spoke in support of Drake, tweeting:

Ad

Trending

"Drake makes party music, and DJs work in party environments. It’s not an alliance, it’s smart business."

Expand Tweet

Ad

""That boi Drake got a DJ alliance" IDK for sure but can it be the DJs know that Drakes music does good in clubs ?" commented an X user.

"Thats because Drake music is what people wanna hear outside. DJs play music for real people not bots," said another X user.

"Local man finds out Dj's who work in club and party settings for the most part play party music by the guy who has consistently made party music for over a decade," added a netizen.

Ad

While some netizens also supported the possibility of Drake having a DJ alliance, a few also took digs at Jermaine Dupri for his statement:

"They make sure they play him even on the radio during their mixes," commented a netizen.

"I mean he’s a popstar so he’s making music for that crowd. Makes sense," said another netizen.

"This ni**a went outside saw Nokia had the club turnt then came on Twitter to complain," wrote a user.

Ad

"Been hot for 15 years and you’re just noticing this," added another user.

Jermaine Dupri called out Drake for using AI versions of Tupac and Snoop Dogg's voice on Taylor Made Freestyle

The recent tweet isn't the first time Jermaine Dupri has commented on Drake, given that he mentioned his issue with Drizzy using Snoop Dogg and the late Tupac Shakur's AI-generated voices in his track Taylor Made Freestyle. During a panel discussion at Atlanta's United Masters’ SelectCon conference with Steve Stoute, in June 2024, Dupri dubbed Drake's move as "ignorance".

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Jermaine Dupri mentioned that Drizzy should've added a disclaimer to his track adding that the use of Tupac Shakur's AI-generated voice could be perceived negatively by fans of the rapper. The record producer commented on the use of AI in music in Drake's context:

“It’s not teaching people anything. If you’re going to use AI, you’ve got to use it in a smart way. Because the people that are touching it, at this point, they don’t understand some of the things that it can damage, right?” Dupri said

Ad

Dupri's tweet about Drake (Image via X/@jermainedupri)

Additionally, Jermaine Dupri's recent tweet caused a stir among netizens and the rapper posted another tweet to explain the reasoning behind his opinion. Recalling an incident which made him feel Drake has a DJ alliance, the rapper tweeted:

Ad

"So let me tell y’all what I saw, I walked in the club and the dj was shouting out a group of people from the west coast and they must’ve been like play some west coast s*it and before he dropped not like us, he said I might get in trouble for this and I was like whoa !"

Ad

Jermaine Dupri has also been in the spotlight recently owing to his comment on singer and actress Dawn Robinson having an assistant, following the revelation about her living in a car. His comment was aimed at the singer having an assistant despite her alleged living conditions.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback