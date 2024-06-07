"It could've gotten really dangerous" — Jermaine Dupri slams Drake over release of AI Tupac diss track 

As Drake released yet another diss track, Taylor Made Freestyle, the rapper was massively slammed as he used AI to replicate the voices of 2Pac and Snoop Dogg. Jermaine Dupri also spoke about the same as he sat down with Steve Stoute at Atlanta's United Masters’ SelectCon.

"If you're going to use AI, you've got to use it in a smart way. Because the people that are touching it at this point, they don't understand some of the things that it can damage, right? If you look at the Drake song where he used Snoop and 2Pac's voice. I don't think people listen to that and understand how seriously people take 2Pac... I think Snoop understood why he shouldn't answer to it because it could have gotten really dangerous."

All of the fiasco took place when Drake released a diss track aimed at Kendrick Lamar using AI, as his new song, Taylor Made Freestyle included the voices of Snoop Dogg and Tupac. While the song was originally released on April 19, 2024, the rapper deleted it from his Instagram and YouTube page, after an attorney with Tupac’s estate, Howard King threatened to sue the rapper.

While the beef between the rappers has been going on for a decade, it reignited when the two released diss tracks against each other publicly.

“Dismayed and disappointed” — Rapper’s attorney’s statement revisited as Drake used AI to clone Tupac’s voice

Much before Jermaine Dupri slammed the rapper for using Tupac and Snoop Dogg’s voice in his diss track released in April. Drake already found him in deep waters as Tupac’s attorney threatened to take legal action against the rapper and warned him to delete the song from all platforms. The cease-and-desist letter issued by Tupac’s attorney mentioned:

“The Estate is deeply dismayed and disappointed by your unauthorized use of Tupac’s voice and personality. The use of Tupac’s AI vocals is a flagrant violation of Tupac’s publicity and the estate’s legal rights as well as a blatant abuse of the legacy of one of the greatest hip-hop artists of all time.”

Furthermore, given how Jermaine Dupri publicly criticized Drake for the use of AI in his songs, social media users are once again actively discussing the feud between Kendrick Lamar and Drake. As the two continuously released diss tracks against each other, it all started after Kendrick Lamar released Like That in March 2024.

This instigated Drake to also release a diss track, called Push Ups, which was first leaked online in April 2024, and then released formally by the rapper on his social media platforms. The song is a response to Kendrick’s song, Like That, as it consists of a few lines like this:

“Beggin' Kai Cenat, boy, you not f*ckin' beatin' us. Numbers-wise, I'm out of here, you not f*ckin' creepin' up. Money-wise, I'm out of here, you not f*ckin' sneakin' up. Cornball, your show money merch money fee to us.”

Drake did not just stop here, as he then released Taylor Made Freestyle, yet again targeting Kendrick Lamar. This led Lamar to release another diss track, Euphoria on April 30, 2024. Drake then took to his various social media handles and released Family Matters, which was a direct response to Kendrick’s Euphoria.

At the same time, the two have also released many other diss tracks over the past few months, including meet the grahams, 6:16 in LA, Not Like Us, and The Heart Part 6. While Jermaine Dupri was not the only celebrity to talk about the rapper's AI soundtrack, however, his statements reopened a lot of discussions as the masses are now pouring in their comments on Drake’s song.

However, at the moment, neither of the rappers have spoken up on Jermaine Dupri’s statement.