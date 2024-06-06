"Performing Not Like Us will cause an earthquake in LA"- Fans react as Kendrick Lamar announces Juneteenth concert in wake of Drake beef

Kendrick Lamar created a buzz on social media after he announced The Pop Out: Ken and Friends Juneteenth concert on June 19, 2024, at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California. This would be Kendrick’s first show after his rap war with Drake. The concert will be in collaboration with pgLang and Free Lunch.

However, as the news about the Kendrick Lamar concert made its way on social media, it was met with several reactions from netizens. With many talking about this concert being his first after his beef with Drake, this is how fans and netizens reacted to an X user, @nfr_podcast’s post about the same:

“Performing Not Like Us will cause an earthquake in LA,” said one user

“we will be there no matter what,” commented another one

“Book your tickets folks. The king wants to perform,” said another netizen

“He’s gonna perform “Not Like Us” LIVE!! how much are the tickets?” asked an internet user

Many others also stated that they thought Kendrick was coming up with a new album.

“I saw the notification and thought he was dropping the album,” said one netizen.

“NEW ALBUM WHEN???” asked another social media user.

Kendrick Lamar also announced the concert on his Instagram as he uploaded a black-and-white photo to his story with a license plate bearing all the details of the show.

As per HypeBeast, since the name of the concert is Ken & Friends, a few surprise guests can also join the stage with the rapper to perform.

Kendrick Lamar’s The Pop Out: Ken and Friends Juneteenth concert tickets will be up for sale from Thursday, June 6

Kendrick Lamar’s news about his concert in California has left the masses excited, as many have been commenting and reacting to the same. Others were also curious to know details about the tickets. However, Variety announced that the tickets will be up for sale from Thursday, June 6, 2023, at 10 am PT.

The tickets for the show can bought via the Cash App Card. At the same time, they will also be available from Friday onwards on the Ticket Master website. Furthermore, the show slated for June 19, 2024, will commence at 4 pm PT.

Kendrick Lamar announced his California concert on his Instagram story: Details revealed about the rapper's Juneteenth concert. (Image via KendrickLamar/ Instagram)

As social media users discussed the show and expressed their excitement, many also highlighted how the name of the concert, “The Pop Out,” is taken from his song, Not Like Us, which was a diss track targeted at Drake. The lyrics of the song are:

“Sometimes you gotta pop out and show nig*as . Certified boogeyman, I’m the one that up the score with ’em.”

Since the battle of rap between Drake and Kendrick Lamar has been going on for decades, many social media users are also anticipating other diss tracks by Kendrick Lamar at his concert.

However, he has not specified anything related to the same.

On the other hand, netizens are now waiting for Drake’s reaction, as the two have been actively releasing unannounced diss tracks against one another for the last two months.