"The largest white flag ever raised" — Fans react as Drake deletes all of his Kendrick Lamar disses on Instagram 

It appears as if the Drake and Kendrick Lamar rap battle has finally reached its end. The former recently deleted promotional content related to the diss tracks he made regarding K. Dot from his Instagram account. Many have since taken to the internet to troll him relentlessly.

Social media users noted that Drake had deleted posts related to his The Heart Part 6 track, which is a Kendrick Lamar diss song. The links for other K. Dot diss tracks, including Push Ups, Taylor Made Freestyle, and Family Matters, have also been removed from his Instagram account, where he boasts over 146 million followers.

After removing the same from his social media page, Drizzy shared snippets from a photoshoot involving Rolex. He also uploaded a picture from Stake that showed the amount of money he was betting on the Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks game that is scheduled to take place on Saturday, June 15.

Why Drake removed the K. Dot-related content from his Instagram account remained unknown at the time of writing this article. Nonetheless, many took to the internet to respond to the same by saying:

“The final stage of grief: acceptance,” one netizen noted.

“KDOT won he’s pulled out he knows it’s not worth getting slapped up even more,” another X user commented.

“I can’t believe there were actual people saying Drake won this beef,” another internet user said.

Several netizens were on Team Kendrick Lamar. Other reactions to Drizzy’s social media activity read:

“He’s hoping we forget about it and that it never happened,” another person said.

“He keeps adding L’s to the battle can he just clean it all up at once take his streaming songs down too might as well,” an X user said.

“His career is over,” another person commented.

Internet users continued to put the Certified Lover Boy artist on blast. At the time of writing this article, the Compton-native musician had not publicly responded to Drizzy’s social media actions. Other tweets read:

“Bro is embarrassed,” on person stated.

“He knows he lost,” another X user commented.

“Eventually, drake took “might delete later” seriously more than J Cole,” another internet user said.

It is worth noting that Family Matters, Push Ups, Taylor Made Freestyle, and The Heart Part 6 remain on music streaming platforms.

Kendrick Lamar announces first show following battle with Drake

As the feud between the rappers came to an end, Kendrick Lamar announced that he was playing in Los Angeles’ Forum on Juneteenth. The musician is performing after the release of his Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers album in 2022, which focused on themes like infidelity and emotional and generational trauma. Much of the album’s content was used in Drizzy’s K. Dot diss tracks.

Drizzy alleged that Kendrick’s wife, Whitney Alford, was being cheated on and that her children do not belong to Kendrick but to Dave Free, the former president and record executive of Top Dawg Entertainment. Drizzy also addressed Kendrick’s sexual traumas by referring to the latter’s Mother I Sober song in his diss track.

In response to the same, Kendrick released his final Drizzy-diss track titled Not Like Us, where he accused him of being a pedophile. Kendrick Lamar rapped:

“Say, Drake, I hear you like ’em young/ You better not ever go to cell block one/ To any b—- that talk to him and they in love/ Just make sure you hide your lil’ sister from him.”

A few other Drizzy-diss tracks released by Kendrick include Euphoria, meet the grahams, and 6:16 in LA.