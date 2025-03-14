"His point is valid" — Netizens react as Jermaine Dupri addresses financial help requests for Dawn Robinson who has been living in a car for years

During an Instagram live on March 13, 2025, Jermaine Dupri spoke about the calls for financial assistance for Dawn Robinson after she revealed her long-term homelessness. Dupri urged everyone to leave Robinson alone, backing her choice of living situation.

The former Lucy Pearl and En Vogue star had recently shocked the public by disclosing that she has been living in her car for three years, suggesting she prefers this lifestyle. Speaking about the same, Dupri said on his Instagram Live:

“It was her choice to be in the car. I saw somebody send a message to say, Jermaine.. Y'all put some money together to help Dawn out. From my understanding, for her to speak on it the way she spoke on it she was basically saying that she saw other people living in their vans, living in RVs, and she welcomed the idea of doing this."

Once the video was re-uploaded on Instagram on March 13, 2025, by The Shade Room, it garnered netizens' reaction. While some agreed with Dupri, others criticized him. One user wrote:

"His point is valid. Let her live in her choice"

Netizens reacted to Dupri's video on Dawn Robinson (Image via Instagram / @theshaderoom)

Others agreed with Dupri and focused on the fact that she was happy about the situation. Meanwhile, one said that Robinson claimed it was her choice.

Netizens reacted to Dupri's video on Dawn Robinson (Image via Instagram / @theshaderoom)

However, many people criticized Dupri for allegedly not trying to help her.

Netizens reacted to Dupri’s video on Dawn Robinson (Image via Instagram / @theshaderoom)

Dawn Robinson spoke about her living situation in a video shared on her YouTube channel on March 12, 2025, in which she said:

“For the past three almost three years, I have been living in my car.”

Dawn Robinson talked about the reason behind her decision to live in her car

Dawn Robinson's homelessness, according to rapper Jermaine Dupri, was a lifestyle decision rather than a financial issue. He responded to Robinson's recent admission that she has been residing in her car for almost three years during another Instagram live session on Thursday, March 13, 2025.

He also weighed in on Robinson's claim of having an assistant with her. Questioning the same, Dupri remarked:

“Having an assistant is not something that you should even think about if you don’t have no money.”

He elaborated:

“I’m bringing this up because Dawn, when she was telling the story… about her living in her car for the last three years, she said, ‘I was telling my assistant,’ and when she said that, I said, ‘Oh sh*t, wait a minute’… It chnaged the whole vibe of what I was watching.”

Dupri continued:

“Ain’t no g*ddamn way she got an assistant and she ain’t got no money. Ain’t no way..”

In her YouTube video, Dawn Robinson claimed that her problems started during the COVID-19 pandemic while she was living with her parents. At first, she was offered a place to stay when she returned to Los Angeles.

However, she ended up spending eight months stuck in a hotel, which cost her manager more than $3,000 a month. Robinson clarified that she moved to Malibu after leaving the hotel in March 2022, where three people, including her "forever mother-in-law," have given her financial support.

Despite obstacles, Dawn Robinson said she felt "free" right now, which inspired supporters to offer encouragement. On the other hand, as per Hot New Hip Hop's report dated March 13, 2025, the singer's ex-husband, Andre Allen, revealed to TMZ that she had turned down a job offer he had made before she moved into her car.

Allen further claimed that his offer was still open and he would be happy to hire her for a position at a Hilton hotel even if she declined.

Nevertheless, Robinson has not responded to the statements made by Jermaine as of the time of this report.

