What did Jermaine Dupri say about Dawn Robinson's living conditions? Former En Vogue artist critiques the rapper over his remarks

Singer Dawn Robinson recently responded to Jermaine Dupri's criticism of her lifestyle. During her interview on the Way Up With Angela Yee podcast on Tuesday, March 25, 2025, the former En Vogue vocalist expressed her shock upon hearing Dupri's comments.

She stated that, "artist to artist," one does not attack the other. Noting that Dupri's comments seemed to indicate he was familiar with her story, she added:

"It’s like where are you coming from? But it was a shock, and some people just have to be negative and he doesn’t know my story so he’s assuming. Instead of reaching out to me directly."

Earlier this month, Robinson shared a video revealing that she had been living in her car for the past three years. The singer explained that she chose this lifestyle due to conflicts experienced while staying with her mother. Shortly after, several concerned individuals reportedly tried to help Dawn through fundraising and other forms of support.

Shortly after, during Dupri's Instagram Live with Chad “Dr. Ceuss” Elliott, the rapper expressed his opinion on Dawn Robinson "liv(ing) in her car," noting that "it was her choice." The record producer mentioned that someone had contacted him to "put some money together to help Dawn." However, he believed that Dawn was not experiencing a financial crisis.

"From my understanding, for her to speak on it the way she spoke on it, she was basically saying that she saw other people living in their vans, living in RVs, and she welcomed the idea of doing this," Dupri explained.

"It's almost like people think that I was just like thrown into car life"— Dawn Robinson reiterates that her lifestyle was a choice

In her interview with Dawn Robinson, Angela Yee questioned the artist about her choice to embrace the "car life" and addressed rumors of her being "homeless." Robinson denied these claims of being "destitute" or lacking "money." She explained that she conducted her "research."

"It's almost like people think that I was just like thrown into car life. Like she’s just homeless. Like, no, I made a choice," she added.

Robinson noted that she could have stayed in hotels or arranged a living situation with her manager. She highlighted that people "saw what they wanted to see" instead of what she was actually conveying. She added that her car was temporarily her home, but she was "building" her life up.

Criticizing the comments questioning the authenticity of her claims, Dawn Robinson stated:

"Somebody said, 'Oh no, she's not homeless. Look at her nails she got a nail polish.' Its called POLISH."

This prompted Yee to bring up Jermaine Dupri's remarks that it was Dawn Robinson's choice because she had an assistant, so she wasn't "unhoused." Reflecting on Dupri's remarks, the singer conveyed her confusion, saying:

"I was like first of all I’ve only met him once in my life. I remember being around, but not directly meeting him."

On March 11, Dawn Robinson shared an 18-minute video on her YouTube account that revealed her living situation. She explained that living in her car for three years had been "challenging," but she added that she "learned a lot about (herself)."

Robinson is an R&B singer who gained fame as part of En Vogue, one of the world's best-selling girl groups of all time. After leaving the band, she joined the supergroup Lucy Pearl and also had a successful solo career.

Getting candid about the hardships one faces in the music industry, Robinson explained:

"People see the fame and assume everything is perfect. But behind the scenes, there are struggles that many aren’t aware of."

Elsewhere in her clip, she talked about living in a car with her "assistant," Niecy. She noted that Niecy, along with her former partner's mother, Vilma, and her friend Evan, was one of three people who had supported her during this time.

While speaking about the assistant during his Instagram Live, Jermaine Dupri commented that this detail struck him as odd. The So So Def founder said:

"Having an assistant is not something you should even think about if you don’t have no money."

Dupri at the MLK Weekend Doo Wop All R&B Soul Music (Image via Getty)

Citing it as possible evidence that Dawn Robinson was neither homeless nor in any financial crisis, Dupri assessed that her lifestyle was a "welcomed" choice.

"Because ain’t no goddamn way she got an assistant and she ain’t got no money. Ain’t no way," he said, adding, "She might not have all the money in the world, but she definitely not broke with an assistant."

The producer also mentioned that it wouldn’t make sense for someone to live out of their car for three years while still having an assistant. Additionally, Jermaine Dupri appeared to support Dawn Robinson's initial comments.

Dupri has not publicly reacted to Robinson's comments.

