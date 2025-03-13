En Vogue Members list explored in wake of Dawn Robinson's bombshell revelation about her life

90s R&B girl group En Vogue singer Dawn Robinson took to her YouTube channel on March 12 to reveal that she has been living in her car for the past three years. The former singer revealed that she used to live with her family. However, her mother’s “anger” led to her having to move out. In the 20-minute-long video, she told followers that she was not asking people to feel sorry for her.

Dawn Robinson shared that she started to live with her parents in Las Vegas back in 2020. However, she eventually grew tired of her mother’s “anger” and ultimately decided to leave her home. Robinson explained in the video:

“That was wonderful until it wasn’t. I love my mom but she became very angry. A lot of anger, she was taking out on me. I was her target all the time and I was like, “I can’t deal with this.””

After sleeping in her car for a month, she then reportedly received a call from her manager, who advised her to move back to Los Angeles and live with him. However, she learned later on that there was no space for her in his home.

The manager also reportedly never liked any of the apartments she chose to live in while she was hunting for a place to stay. The 58-year-old said in the video:

“Every apartment that I looked at, every single time I looked at a place, I would call him and I’m like, ‘okay, can you meet me here?’ I would tell him ahead of time, of course. And then, he wouldn’t meet me there. So I would take video and send it to him and he’s like, ‘No, oh my god. This neighborhood, I hate it.””

En Vogue currently consists of their original members, Terry Ellis, Cindy Herron and Rhona Bennett, with Maxine Jones and Dawn Robinson leaving the group.

All about the En Vogue stars as Dawn Robinson reveals she has been living out of her car

En Vogue was best known for her R&B anthems. The girl group released seven albums and were radio staples at one point. The girl group had no frontwoman and has undergone several personnel changes.

Terry Ellis initially left En Vogue in 1995 and went on to release a solo album titled Southern Gal. However, she rejoined the group in 1996 and has been part of the group ever since.

Now, apart from touring, she makes media appearances and is a philanthropist. She is a board member of the Sister Accord Foundation.

Cindy Herron started as a beauty pageant queen and actress. She has appeared in television shows like Up and Coming, Amen and Full House, among others. She left the group temporarily but returned and has been part of the group till date.

Maxine Jones left En Vogue in 2012 for good. She remains in the music industry, having released singles like Didn’t I and Not Your Funk, among others. She also opened her own recording studio and label, Starmax, in 2020. In 2023, she released her first solo album, Maxmizing.

Rhona Bennett, a current En Vogue member, is an actress as well. She starred in The Jamie Foxx Show, Homeboys in Outer Space, The All New Mickey Mouse Club and also performed in theater.

As per her Instagram bio, she is a Grammy-voting member and a Broadway executive producer.

Dawn Robinson left En Vogue in 1997 to join the music group Lucy Pearl in 2000. However, the band released only one album and broke up in 2001, subsequently leading to her releasing her solo album Dawn in 2002.

Robinson rejoined En Vogue in 2005, left in 2006, came back in 2008 and then permanently left the group in 2011.

Since then, she has appeared in various shows like R&B Divas: Los Angeles, A Different World, SeaQuest and movies like Life in LA, The Last Request and Life.

In her YouTube video, she told followers that living in her car has provided a positive space for her to explore “awakening, healing, forgiving, and growing.” She added:

“It’s not ‘woe is me.’ I’m learning about who I am, I’m learning myself as a person, as a women.”

Dawn Robinson’s YouTube channel has amassed over 5000 subscribers. She also boasts over 14,000 followers on Instagram.

