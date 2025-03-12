What did Jessie Cave play in the Harry Potter series? Actress launches OnlyFans account to "get out of debt" and invest in "self-love"

Jessie Cave announced that she would start an OnlyFans during a discussion on the Before We Break Up Again podcast on March 10, 2025. The former Harry Potter actress explained that she would share "sensual" videos of her hair for her fans to enjoy.

The 37-year-old actress gained popularity during her teens for playing the role of Lavender Brown in the Harry Potter series. Lavender was Ronald Weasley's love interest in the film, Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince and also played a significant role as part of Dumbledore's Army in the final two installments of the series.

She has also appeared in creatives like Simon Amstell's Benjamin, Mike Newell's adaptation of Great Expectations, and in some episodes of Black Mirror and Industry.

Speaking on the podcast, Jessie Cave explained that her OnlyFans wouldn't be "s*xual" and would only focus on a "fetish."

“I’m launching an OnlyFans, it’s not a s*xual one. It’s a fetish. Fetish doesn’t necessarily mean s*xual,” she said.

Jessie Cave also opened up about her motive behind opening an OnlyFans on her Substack. She said:

“One year. I’ll try for one year. My aim? To get the house safe, cover the arsenic/lead wallpaper, build a new roof etc."

She continued:

“My aim? To get out of debt. My aim? To empower myself? To prove to those in the past who have misjudged me that I’m not so sweet? To put time into something I never invested in before: self-love," she added.

The Harry Potter alum also provided a sample of what she would do on her OnlyFans via an Instagram post on March 11. Describing her content as "very sensual stuff," she said that she would provide her subscribers with "the best quality hair stuff."

OnlyFans has become a popular destination for celebrities to connect with fans and boost their income in recent times. Last year, singer/songwriter and actress Lily Allen revealed that she makes more money sharing foot pictures on OnlyFans than from Spotify music streams.

When Jessie Cave opened up about an "uncomfortable" experience while shooting for Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows

Harry Potter Photocall featuring Jessie Cave (right) - Source: Getty (Photo by Dave M. Benett/Getty Images)

In a 2021 interview with The Independent, Jessie Cave spoke candidly about her struggles with weight gain during her teenage years, especially while filming for the Harry Potter films. The actress first appeared in Harry Potter and The Half-Blood Prince and her character was killed by the werewolf Fenrir Greyback during the Battle of Hogwarts in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 2.

During the interview, Jessie Cave recalled putting on weight before filming for the last two iterations of the series. She said:

“I gained a lot of weight after doing Harry Potter, just because I wasn’t starving myself,” she said, adding, “And I was growing up and that’s just what happens.”

Describing the act of shooting for the Deathly Hallows films as "really uncomfortable," she added:

“I was treated like a different species. It was horrible. It was probably more me and my insecurity, knowing that I wasn’t fitting into the same size jeans, but it wasn’t a time where actresses were any bigger than a size eight. And in the previous film I had been, and now I was a size 12. So that was horrible. It was a really uncomfortable experience."

A Night at The Comedy Store Stand Up Showcase-2nd Show - 2022 SXSW Conference and Festivals - Source: Getty (Photo by Errich Petersen/Getty Images for SXSW)

During that time, Jessie Cave was promoting her debut novel, Sunset. She spoke about her transition into writing from acting, blaming her alleged weight gain for a lack of acting roles.

“If I’d stayed thin – unnaturally thin, unhappily thin – I would have probably got more acting roles, and then I wouldn’t have started writing. And then I don’t know who I would be now because writing is who I am. I’m almost grateful that I gained all that weight,” she said.

As per Goodreads, Sunset is a "spry yet reflective comedy of sisterhood, loneliness, and second chances" and talks about a young woman who rediscovers herself and pieces her life back together. As of writing, the book has a rating of 4.09/5 on the platform.

