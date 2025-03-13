"So Miss Codependents?" - Internet reacts as Ne-Yo introduces his four girlfriends from his polygamous relationship, calls them "My Pyramid"

R&B star Shaffer Chimere Smith, who goes by the moniker Ne-Yo, introduced the four women he has been dating since he adopted the polygamous lifestyle. Taking to his Instagram on Monday, March 10, 2025, the singer revealed to his "intrigued" followers his "pyramid," writing:

The post included a video showing his four girlfriends—Cristina a.k.a. PB (Pretty Baby), Arielle a.k.a. TF (Twin Flame), Moneii a.k.a. PF (Phoenix Feather), and Bri a.k.a. SLS (S*xy Lil’ Somethin'). He concluded his message by defending his lifestyle, asking his followers to "say something nice" or "move on."

As the post went viral, internet users were quick to react. Referencing Ne-Yo's 2008 track Miss Independent, one wrote:

"So Miss Codependents?"

A comment reacting to the news (Image via X/ @PopCrave)

Many continued to criticize the singer's lifestyle.

""since the world is so intrigued" we weren’t," one wrote.

"More like pyramid scheme," another added.

"I can’t wait for one of them to write a tell-all in 10 years," another stated.

Others urged him to focus on music.

"Just stick to music bro," one reacted.

"I love Ne-Yo’s music down, I want him to stop making this his brand," a person commented.

There were others who came to the musician's defense.

Comments reacting to the news (Image via Instagram/ @neyo)

"We are partners in this situation"—Ne-Yo about his polyamorous lifestyle

Last November, Ne-Yo, in an interview on Lemon Drop with Karleen Roy, admitted that monogamy was not for him. Since then, he has been dating the four women. According to a Page Six article, three of the women, Cristina, Moneii, and Arielle, refer to each other as "wives" and even run a joint Instagram account with the singer under the username @the.mrs.lefts.

During his appearance on Real 92.3 LA last week, the R&B singer explained that his polyamorous lifestyle helped balance his demanding career while ensuring his children were taken care of. Noting that he was rarely home, the Because of You hitmaker added:

"If you want your (Roblox) and your V-bucks and them Jordans, daddy gotta go to work. And while daddy’s at work, this one’s gonna cook dinner, this one is gonna make breakfast, and this one’s gonna get you ready for school."

During the interview, he explained that their relationship was based on partnership, noting that he didn't demand ownership or "exclusivity." Ne-Yo elaborated that his critics frequently focused on the "s*xual" aspect of a polygamous lifestyle. But for him, it wasn't the case:

"If the only reason you’re doing it is for the s*xual part, you’re bound to fail. This is a team. We are partners in this situation."

Before his polyamorous relationship, Ne-Yo was married to Crystal Renay Smith from 2016 to 2023. They share three children. He was also engaged to Monyetta Shaw-Carter, with whom he shares two kids. The musician is also the father of two with ex-Sade Jenea.

Last month, while on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show, the singer defended his lifestyle, stating he was not "manipulating" anyone, adding that their relationship was consensual.

Ne-Yo has not shared an update since.

