Who are Nelly's children? Rapper claims his daughters can "always come home" but his sons have to eventually leave

Texas rapper Nelly (born Cornell Iral Haynes Jr.) recently opened up about his children during an appearance on Drink Champs. While talking with hosts DJ EFN and N.O.R.E., the three-time Grammy winner spoke about the difference between the treatment meted to his sons compared to his daughters regarding the concept of home.

Ad

Nelly has five children — Shawn, Chanelle, Sydney, Cornell and Kareem. The rapper shares his daughter Chanelle and son Cornell with his ex-girlfriend, Channetta Valentine.

After the death of his sister, Jackie Donahue, of leukemia in 2005, the rapper adopted and raised her children, Shawn and Sydney Thomas. In July 2024, he welcomed his youngest son, Kareem Kenkaide Haynes, with his wife Ashanti.

During his appearance on Drink Champs (premiered on YouTube on March 8, 2025), he revealed that his daughters could use his home as a permanent shelter. However, his sons could only look at their home as a temporary refuge.

Ad

Trending

"I've told my daughter, "Yeah, baby don't worry about it. You can always come home. You always got a room." My son, he can come home, but eventually, he's got to get the f*uck out," Nelly said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Dilemma rapper added:

"He is a man. He's got to. You can always come home when sh*t don't work out coz you gotta get back up on your feet. But just note that this is temporary."

In 2014, Nelly, his then-girlfriend, and his children starred in the BET reality TV show called Nellyville. The show provided fans with an insight into the rapper's blended family and how the dynamics functioned.

Ad

It also revealed the struggles faced by the rapper in his quest to balance his paternal duties and music career.

When Nelly's wife Ashanti shared insights into her family life with the rapper and newborn son

2024 Baby2Baby Gala Presented by Paul Mitchell - Red Carpet - Source: Getty

Nelly tied the knot with songstress Ashanti in a private ceremony in December 2023. The two had their first child in July 2024.

Ad

In an exclusive interview with E! News (which aired on February 25, 2024), the 44-year-old songstress provided an insight into her relationship with her husband and son Kareem Kendaide Haynes.

Speaking to Will Marfuggi about Kareem, she explained that her life had "completely changed for the better" since bringing her child into the world.

“He’s clapping now, he’s noticing everything. He loves Facetime. He grabs the phone and puts his whole face into it and starts laughing and smiling. Oh, and he’s standing up in his crib. So he’s holding on and he’s so proud,” she said.

Ad

“We clap for him. It’s like the best. Everyone thinks he’s going to skip crawling and go right to walking," added the songstress.

Ashanti also revealed that she had plans to have more children with her husband.

Ashanti and Nelly started dating for the first time in 2003. They were together till 2013 before getting separated for almost a decade. In 2023, the two rekindled their dynamic and tied the knot in a secret ceremony in December 2023.

As per a report from The Source, they will provide their fans an insight into their private lives in a new docuseries that is currently under production. The show is being produced by Critical Content and features both superstars as executive producers.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback