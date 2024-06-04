Halsey reveals struggles with mystery illness tagging Lupus and Leukemia foundations on Instagram

On June 4, Halsey revealed on social media that she has been secretly battling an illness. In an Instagram post with videos showing her receiving IV treatment, she discussed her recent health struggles. In one video, she is seen rubbing her legs in discomfort with a bandage around her elbow, mentioning she feels "like an old lady."

The singer can also be heard saying:

"I told myself I’m giving myself two more years to be sick. At 30, I’m having a rebirth and I’m not gonna be sick and I’m gonna look super hot and have lots of energy and I’m just gonna get to re-do my 20s in my 30’s."

In the caption, Halsey wrote:

“Long story short, I’m Lucky to be alive. Short story long, I wrote an album. It begins with The End. Out now.”

While the singer’s diagnosis was not yet disclosed, Halsey had tagged lupus and leukemia foundations, Lupus Research Alliance and Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, in the caption.

Halsey shares a health update and a new album

The footage shared by Halsey on Instagram, along with the song released on the same day, provides a candid look at her health struggles.

In the carousel of images and videos, the artist can be seen crying at one point documenting her getting medication. In one of the clips, the singer tells the camera—

“Today is day one of treatment.”

The singer also shared a screenshot of a conversation sending Notes titled ‘The f*cking end of the world’ to a friend in 2022. Other footage shared in the post included the Graveyard singer in a recording studio with a buzz cut and a montage of her crying, receiving treatment, lying down in a hospital bed, and giving a thumbs up to the camera.

Meanwhile, Halsey teased that new music was coming the day before, the first song in her 5th studio album. The singer also hinted that the record “means a lot” to her.

Listening to the song, it’s clear that the singer had been struggling in recent years. In her new single The End, Halsey gets candid about her health struggle in her own words, at the beginning of the song:

“Every couple of years now, a doctor says I’m sick. Pulls out a brand new bag of tricks, and then they lay it on me. And at first, it was my brain, then a skeleton in pain. And I don’t like to complain, but I’m saying sorry.”

In 2022, the Graveyard singer shared in an Instagram post about being diagnosed with several illnesses, including Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, Sjögren’s syndrome, mast cell activation syndrome (MCAS), and postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS).

