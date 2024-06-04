“Medication has helped me tremendously” - Demi Lovato gets candid about finding hope after undergoing five in-patient mental health treatments

Demi Lovato recently opened up about her mental health struggles and experience with medication and mental health treatments. During an appearence at the NewYork-Presbyterian's annual benefit for The Center For Youth Mental Health on Monday, June 3, 2024, the singer revealed that she'd been to in-patient treatment five times and felt "defeated" every time she entered one.

Lovato explained that she started finding happiness after she began enjoying the little things in life. The singer, who noticed positive changes after her fifth stint, also noted the importance of medication. The singer told Dr. Charlie Shaffer at the event:

"I also needed the right medication. I think for me medication has helped me tremendously. It's helped so many people tremendously,"

"I have been to in-patient treatment five times" - Demi Lovato

During a conversation with Vogue editor-in-chief Dame Anna Wintour's son, Dr. Charlie Shaffer, at The Center For Youth Mental Health at NewYork-Presbyterian's annual benefit, Demi Lovato got candid about her mental health treatments. The singer stated:

"I have been to in-patient treatment five times, and it has something that every single time I walked back into a treatment center, I felt defeated."

She added:

"And I know that experience firsthand, but I think the glimmer of hope was when I started putting in the work and I started to, whether it was work, a program, or talk to my treatment team and build relationships there."

The singer noted how her "glimmer of hope" moved in a positive direction once she started to find happiness in the little things in life. This newfound hope was something the singer was not quite used to. After the Stone Cold singer's fifth treatment, she started to feel the change.

Demi Lovato felt like she had hit "rock bottom" and knew exactly what she needed to do, and that was to "live a life in recovery." This was something that the singer had strived for for a very long time. The singer also credited medication for helping her "tremendously."

When Demi Lovato hit another low, she felt defeated and questioned herself about what she was doing wrong. Thankfully, everything started to fit into place like a "perfect puzzle," and the singer could see the light again. One key thing Lovato learned about from her time in treatment was her identity.

"It wasn't until I went into treatment for the first time that I realized this isn't who I am. It's just a part of what makes me me, meaning my struggles have shaped me into the pottery that you see today, but it's never become my identity since then. It's just become something about me that makes me a little interesting, I guess you could say,"

As per People, Demi Lovato has a long history of battling mental health issues. In 2010, the singer entered a treatment facility for addiction, bulimia, self-harm, and bipolar disorder. However, soon after she left the facility, the singer relapsed and spent a year in a sober living facility.

A few years later, in July 2018, Demi Lovato had to be hospitalized after a drug overdose. 911 dispatchers arrived at the singer's Hollywood Hills home following her overdose to admit her to the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.

According to People, the singer, who was unconscious upon the arrival of EMS, had to be revived after receiving an emergency medication called Narcan. After being released from the hospital, Lovato checked into an in-patient rehab facility.

Demi Lovato has always been open with her healing journey. During Monday's event, the singer expressed her gratitude for the struggles that she's gone through and overcome.