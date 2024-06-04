Why doesn't Selena Gomez have Instagram on her phone but still has TikTok?

Selena Gomez is one of the most followed people in the world. She has 425 million followers on her Instagram, and the number seems to be rising every day. However, in an interview with Vanity Fair, the singer and actress revealed that she has only one social media application on her phone, and that is TikTok.

Even though her Instagram is a window to her personal and professional life, Selena Gomez has experienced a love-hate relationship with it. Over time, Gomez has built a healthier relationship with social media, which has often included taking active breaks when needed.

In an Instagram post, Gomez also posted about taking a social media break in 2018. She explained that as much as grateful she is for the voice social media has given to her, she noted,

"I am equally grateful to be able to step back and live my life present to the moment I have been given."

Selena Gomez reveals why she chooses to keep only one social media platform on her phone

Social media has become a prominent way for fans to connect with their celebrity heroes. Selena Gomez has grown her fanbase tremendously since joining Instagram in 2013.

The Wizards Of Waverly Place alum spoke to Vanity about her negative experience with Instagram and how it impacted her mental health. She reported,

“People can call me ugly or stupid and I’m like, ‘Whatever.’ But these people get detailed.”

Gomez added that trollers write paragraphs that are “specific and mean.” She added,

“I would constantly be crying. I constantly had anxiety… I couldn’t do it anymore. It was a waste of my time.”

The founder of Rare Beauty felt that TikTok was much safer and found it to be “less hostile.” Selena Gomez has built healthy boundaries around her social media use and emphasized that,

“There are wonderful things about social media—connecting with fans, seeing how happy and excited they are and their stories.”

She noted that she has created a filtered system on social media. She explained,

“Everything I do, I send to my assistant, who posts them. As far as comments, my team will put together a few things that are encouraging.”

According to W Magazine, the Love On singer had her team run her Instagram account for four years. In April 2022, the Single Soon singer told Good Morning America that the social media break greatly helped her. She said,

“I am happier, I am more present, I connect more with people.”

The lows of social media faced by Selena Gomez

Social media can be a difficult space to be in, especially when trolls have much to say about one’s personal life. The internet has constantly looked to pit Gomez and Hailey Bieber. After a tumultuous relationship, Gomez and Justin Bieber broke up, and soon after, he married Hailey.

In early February 2023, Gomez shared on TikTok that she had over-laminated her eyebrows. Just a few hours later, Kylie Jenner took to Instagram and shared a selfie with the caption, “This was an accident?” right on top of her own brows.

She then posted a screenshot of her FaceTime with Hailey Bieber, with the two just showing eyebrows. Many speculated that Jenner and Bieber were making fun of Gomez’s video.

According to W magazine, Kylie clarified the speculations soon, saying it was “reaching” and added that she would never shade Gomez. She added,

“U guys are making something out of nothing. This is silly.”

Gomez backed up Jenner and wrote,

“Agreed @kyliejenner,” she wrote. “It’s all unnecessary. I’m a fan of Kylie.”

Social media can sometimes become a hub for misinformation and trolling. Like many others, Selena Gomez has strived to protect her mental health from negativity.