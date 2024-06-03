A former WWE star has revealed the situation surrounding his release from the Stamford-based promotion. In a heartbreaking post, he detailed how he ended up being fired from the company when he was injured.

The Bollywood Boyz were released from the company in 2021. The two stars were recognized for their wins with the 24/7 title, their run in the cruiserweight division, and their work with Jinder Mahal during his time as the champion.

They were known as The Singh Brothers at that time but would later change their names back to The Bollywood Boyz. Since leaving WWE, they have worked in the indies and with AEW as well.

One of the tag team stars, Gurv, spoke out about the circumstances surrounding his release from the company.

He reposted a video of himself facing Grayson Waller in 205 Live back on June 11, 2021. He said that he finished the match despite having a dislocated right shoulder. It came out of its socket while the match was ongoing, and he fought his way through the pain to finish it. He ended up being fired three weeks later while in rehab.

"Wow. This was my final match in WWE. I finished this match w/ a dislocated right shoulder. It came out of socket early in the match & I was fighting my way through the pain. The old school mentality kicked in “fight through” 3 weeks later I was fired while in rehab."

He went on to add that being fired while he was injured gutted him. He was still very proud of the work the two had done in the ring. It should be noted the two were released before Triple H came to power on the main roster.

Matt Cardona wanted WWE to sign The Bollywood Boyz back

While The Bollywood Boyz are in AEW right now, Matt Cardona has spoken about how he felt that their old promotion should have signed them back in 2024. He named them in a tweet as the stars that the company should have signed or re-signed.

He has previously praised the brothers as well, saying he knew they'd do well in IMPACT if they went there.

