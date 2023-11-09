Top star wanted WWE to sign The Bollywood Boyz hours before their AEW debut

A top name wanted WWE to sign The Bollywood Boyz before they made their way to AEW. This was none other than former WWE Superstar Matt Cardona.

The Bollywood Boyz's five-year run in WWE ended in 2021. They have been doing rather well for themselves on the independent scene since then. The two stars made their way to tonight's edition of Dynamite. The duo lost a tag team match to the Gunns (Austin and Colten Gunn) in their debut for the promotion. AEW dubbed the match as their Dynamite tag team debut.

Interestingly, The Indy God mentioned the duo in a recent tweet, mere hours before they made their Dynamite tag team debut. Cardona noticed a tweet posted by Wrestle Ops, asking fans to name someone that WWE should sign or re-sign in 2024. Cardona responded to the tweet by tagging The Bollywood Boyz in his quote tweet. Check it out below:

Matt Cardona wanted to see The Bollywood Boyz in IMPACT Wrestling

Several superstars were released by WWE in June 2021, including Samir and Sunil Singh. Shortly after, Cardona had a chat with Lucha Libre Online’s Michael Morales Torres, and stated that he would love to see Samir and Sunil Singh in IMPACT Wrestling/TNA. Check out his comments below:

“There were so many guys that were released like Tony Nese, Tyler Breeze, Fandango, Daivari, The Bollywood Boys. I know they will deliver as well. I’m not saying they’re going to come to IMPACT, but IMPACT can be the perfect spot for guys like that." [H/T WrestleZone]

Samir and Sunil Singh did quite well in WWE during their five-year stint in the promotion. Only time will tell how they're utilized in Tony Khan's promotion now.

