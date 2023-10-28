Becky Lynch, Jinder Mahal, and other WWE stars congratulate 39-year-old wrestler as he welcomes baby girl

Several WWE Superstars and other wrestlers have sent congratulatory messages to a star who recently welcomed a baby girl.

Sunil Singh and Samir Singh were mainstays in World Wrestling Entertainment between 2016 and 2021. The duo was released from the company in June 2021. They have been active on the independent scene since then.

Sunil Singh recently welcomed his second child, a baby girl. He shared the happy news on his Instagram handle and received heartfelt messages from several wrestling personalities.

Wrestlers react to the arrival of Sunil Singh's baby

Sunil and Samir Singh's comments on their WWE release

The Bollywood Boyz did quite well as on-screen sidekicks of Jinder Mahal on TV. They had a chat with The Sportster shortly after their release. Here's what Sunil had to say about the release:

"It was weird. Part of us felt relief. We were lucky, we had a really good run, we got to work with so many legends, we literally traveled the world with WWE, a lot of guys just stay in Florida, but we were literally on the WWE full-time road schedule. We experienced it, we had some really cool moments. So when it happened, we were like 'maybe we've done as much as we can in this,' sometimes you just kinda become part of the furniture {laughs} you're just kinda there and getting in that rut so we felt that maybe it was time to go spread our wings," he said.

Sunil Singh last wrestled at the DEFY Primolucha event on October 13, 2023 in a Battle Royale for the Pacific Northwest Heavyweight title. Samir Singh also competed in the match. Unfortunately, Sunil failed to win the free-for-all, and so did Samir.

The entire Sportskeeda Wrestling Community sends its heartiest congratulations to Sunil Singh on the birth of his baby girl!

