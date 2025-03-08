“May this kind of men never find me” — Internet reacts as Ne-Yo explains how multiple partnerships work in his polyamorous lifestyle

Ne-Yo, whose real name is Shaffer Chimere Smith, recently opened up about his polyamorous lifestyle, noting that it was a community. During his appearance on Real 92.3 LA, the singer explained that his relationships helped him balance his career while ensuring his kids were taken care of.

For the unversed, in November 2024, the R&B singer admitted in an interview on Lemon Drop with Karleen Roy that monogamy was not for him. Since then, he has been publicly dating four women.

As clips from the interview went viral, internet users were quick to react. One netizen wrote:

Many netizens criticized the singer's lifestyle.

Meanwhile, some individuals expressed their support for the singer.

"My kids understand that they are loved and cared for" — Ne-Yo explains that his children are aware of his lifestyle

During his interview on Real 92.3 LA, Ne-Yo explained that he does not believe in ownership but rather partnership. He elaborated:

"I don’t even want to own you. I want a parter in this situation. I don’t demand exclusivity or ask for it, nothing like that. If you offer it and I accept."

The Miss Independent hitmaker noted that while there were rules within his lifestyle, nothing was more important than an honest conversation. The singer also explained that he was busy and rarely was home. He added:

"If you want your (Roblox) and your V-bucks and them Jordans, daddy gotta go to work. And while daddy’s at work, this one’s gonna cook dinner, this one is gonna make breakfast, and this one’s gonna get you ready for school."

He also explained that despite people focusing on the s*xual aspect of polyamory, it wasn't the case for him. Highlighting that the partnership was more important, he stated:

"If the only reason you’re doing it is for the sexual part, you’re bound to fail. This is a team. We are partners in this situation."

Elsewhere in the interview, the host questioned the R&B star if his children were ever confused by the dynamic. Ne-Yo replied that kids are smart and can understand if things are explained to them, adding:

"If I make it confusing, then it’s confusing. My kids understand that they are loved and cared for, and that’s what matters to me."

Despite the public scrutiny he faced, the singer revealed that he had nothing to hide and that he wasn't doing anything wrong.

While Ne-Yo has been living a polyamorous lifestyle, he was once married to Crystal Renay Smith from 2016 to 2023. They share three kids together. According to a report by WLBS, during their relationship, Crystal accused Ne-Yo of cheating with multiple women and even fathering a child outside their relationship.

Before Crystal, the R&B singer was engaged to Monyetta Shaw-Carter, with whom he shares two children. In an August 2023 interview on Haus of Aaron, Monyetta suggested that they separated over Ne-Yo's insistence on wanting threesomes.

The singer is a father to seven children, including two with Sade Bagnerise. However, the details surrounding their relationship remain unconfirmed. During a February 2025 appearance on The Rickey Smiley Morning Show, she publicly criticized his lifestyle, according to Vibe.

As of now, Crystal or Monyetta have not publicly reacted to the recent development.

