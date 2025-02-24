Ne-Yo recently created headlines after claiming that he has been reportedly open about his polyamorous lifestyle with all of his children while speaking on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show on February 21, 2025. After his comments went viral, the singer's ex-girlfriend Sade Bagnerise shared a lineup of Instagram Stories a day after the interview to criticize the artist for his words.

Bagnerise and the singer share two sons together, Braiden and Brixton. Notably, Sade's Instagram Stories have been deleted now and she referred to Ne-Yo, also known as Shaffer Chimere Smith, by writing:

"Didn't I tell your corny a*s not have that s**t going on in front of my kids, to do that cornball s**t on your own time. That s**t sick af. You hellllllla f*n weird for that. But I'm glad u think im playing with u after I done already warned you im not playing about my kids."

This was followed by another statement where Sade claimed that polyamorous relationships do not refer to having many girlfriends and enjoying with them every day so that a person can "pick up more girls to hook up with." Sade further stated:

"This is what u call an open relationship. You're a wanna boyfriend pimp/tricc. You like the GFE. Stop disrespecting Poly. There is nothing exclusive about what u get going on. Weirdo."

Sade told Ne-Yo to keep her children away from his polyamorous lifestyle and ended by writing:

"You need ur f*n a*s beat. Belt to a*s. That's the problem."

Meanwhile, Shaffer has not shared any response to Sade Bagnerise's statements so far.

Ne-Yo revealed in his latest interview that he is in a relationship with four women

The Camden, Arkansas native said during his conversation on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show that his children are well aware of his personal life, saying that he would not lie to them or anyone else. He said that he had introduced his kids to each of his girlfriends and continued:

"It’s like, 'Hey, this is daddy’s girlfriend. And so is that, and so is that. And so is that. 'She gonna make you some cereal. She gonna cook lunch. And she gonna wash your clothes.' And it's all good. It's family. It's community. That's what it's about."

Almost a day before appearing on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show, the Battle: Los Angeles star shared an Instagram Story, where he responded to the criticism that was targeted at his polyamorous lifestyle.

Shaffer added his photo where he was spotted in a T-shirt that reads, "Fun fact: I don't care." He also wrote on top of the picture:

"Them: Ne-Yo we don't approve of your poly relationship!"

Shaffer also disclosed on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show that he was reportedly in a relationship with four different women. He addressed the same by saying that he does not have to manage a lot since honesty is the only thing that matters and that everyone needs to tell the truth. He referred to his previous relationships and said:

"I feel like I wasted a lot of time just being dishonest about things to the point where had I taken this approach initially, I could have saved myself a lot of headache and heartache."

Ne-Yo has not announced any new album so far and his last major project was Self Explanatory, released back in 2022. Apart from this, his Champagne and Roses Tour ended in November last year, with the final show held in Malaysia.

