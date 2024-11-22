"His Life, His Truth" - Internet divided as Ne-Yo speaks about accepting that monogamy is not for him

Shaffer Chimere Smith, who goes by the moniker Ne-Yo, recently revealed monogamy was not for him. During his appearance on the Lemon Drop with Karleen Roy show that premiered on YouTube on Friday, November 15, 2024, the R&B singer admitted that he was embracing his "truth," adding that he realized "everything is not for everybody."

Ne-Yo explained that society always tells everyone that "you’re supposed to be with one person" and that "you get married" and stay together forever. He added that it was not for him, stating:

"I am not sh*tting on marriage, I am not sh*tting on anyone who has figured out how to make that thing work for them. Monogamy’s for you? It’s not for me. I know this now and it’s like a weight lifted off my shoulders."

Trending

As the singer's comments went viral, internet users were quick to react. One supported his decision, saying:

"His Life, His Truth."

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Instagram/ @theshaderoom)

Many commended the singer for his "honesty," remarking that others should learn from him. Here are some comments seen under @theshaderoom's post on Instagram:

Comments reacting to the news (Image via Instagram/ @theshaderoom)

Others called out Smith for coming to the realization after his two failed marriages and seven children, stating it was "morally and socially irresponsible."

Comments reacting to the news (Image via Instagram/ @theshaderoom)

"I’m living it now, and you can tell"— Ne-Yo about not being monogamous

During his interview on Lemon Drop with Karleen Roy, Ne-Yo explained that he had embraced his truth that monogamy was "not for (him)." He added that since accepting the same, he has been in a "great space," stating:

"I realized that I had not been living my truth for a very, very long time. I’m living it now, and you can tell: my skin is glowing. I’m in a great space — mentally, emotionally, and everything else."

Smith revealed that he spent a lot of time being somebody he wasn't for the sake of others, calling it a "complete and utter" waste of time. The three-time Grammy winner added that he stayed "who he was" and just waited for the right people to "gravitate" toward him.

"I don’t have to lie anymore and I’ll be damned if I ever go back to (being) that person that needed to lie for the appeasement of somebody else," Ne-Yo asserted.

Ne-Yo was married to Crystal Renay Smith from 2016 to 2023. They share three children—Shaffer, Roman, and Isabella. According to an August 2022 report by Today, Crystal accused the singer of cheating with multiple women and fathering a child outside their marriage.

Before his relationship with Crystal, Ne-Yo was engaged to Monyetta Shaw-Carter (they share two kids—Madilyn and Mason). According to Complex, in an August 2023 interview with Haus of Aaron, Monyetta revealed their engagement ended as the singer kept asking for threes*mes.

To be noted, in May 2023 he wished Crystal Renay Smith, Monyetta Shaw-Carter, and Sade Bagnerise happy mothers along with his mother and sister. It remains unclear if Crystal was referring to Sade. Sade and Ne-Yo share two kids.

According to a July 2024 article by Complex, just months after finalizing his divorce from Crystal, the rapper was seen in Miami holding hands with two women.

Crystal or Monyetta have not publicly reacted to the development.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback