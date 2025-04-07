Did Usher cause a man to file for divorce after rapper 'seduced' his wife at London concert? Viral rumor debunked

A sensational rumor that R&B icon Usher allegedly caused a man to file for divorce after "seducing" his wife during a recent London concert has taken social media by storm.

On April 6, 2025, during a concert at the O2 Arena, American singer and songwriter Usher Raymond IV delivered a performance. However, his interaction with a female concert attendee became the center of attention.

The Texas-born artist allegedly had a brief yet steamy moment with the female attendee, sparking rumors that her husband filed for divorce shortly after the alleged interaction.

However, the outlet All Hip Hop News addressed the viral claim and reported that the allegation is untrue. The publication effectively dismissed the narrative that the singer's actions contributed to the alleged breakdown of the couple's marriage.

Usher not involved in alleged marital fallout

All Hip Hop News dismisses the viral claim that the husband of the woman—who allegedly had a steamy interaction with the singer—filed for divorce. According to the outlet, a source confirmed that the allegation is untrue.

The rumor began circulating online after the Texas-born artist's performance at the O2 Arena on Sunday, April 6, 2025. A now viral clip showed Usher in a black furry coat having a close interaction with a woman, who can be seen wearing an orange-gold halter-neckline dress. The two can be seen coming closer, giving the impression of a kiss, but they do not kiss each other.

At the end of the clip, the singer offered the woman two cherries from the bowl, which she ate, and then the singer continued his performance.

The claim by a Facebook user (Image via Facebook/@VintageOldSkool)

The viral post further claimed that the woman's husband planned to file for divorce, allegedly stating that his wife never "kissed him publicly" but shared a kiss with the singer in front of more than 20,000 people.

However, the claim has been debunked. A source confirmed the two never shared a kiss during their brief interaction, effectively dismissing the rumor of a marital fallout. As of now, the identities of the woman and her husband remain unknown. Usher has not yet commented on the viral claim circulating online.

Usher performed at London's O2 Arena on Sunday, April 6, 2025, as part of his Usher: Past Present Future tour, celebrating his 30-year career in the music industry.

The tour includes performances across Europe, with multiple dates in London due to high demand. The O2 Arena show featured a dynamic setlist of over 40 tracks, combining classic hits with contemporary sounds, and was praised for its high-energy delivery and engaging theatrics.

The setlist included his top hits Coming Home, BIG, You Make Me Wanna, U Remind Me, U Don't Have to Call, Caught Up, Don't Waste My Time, Love in This Club, Tell Me, New Flame, Lil Freak, Margiela, Party, Lovers and Friends, Nice & Slow, U Got It Bad, Climax, I Am the Party, There Goes My Baby, Can U Get Wit It, I Don't Mind, Fill Me In, Without You, and more.

