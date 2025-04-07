"To this day, we all kiss" — Damon Wayans claims he learnt "how to tongue kiss" with Marlon Wayans 

On April 2, 2025, American comedian and actor Damon Wayans appeared on the Club Shay Shay podcast with Shannon Sharpe. He discussed everything from family and fame to lesser-known parts of his life.

Ad

Wayans recalled living with nine siblings and reflected on their sweet-bitter relationship. In the podcast, former American football player Shannon Sharpe wondered if it was true that their mother made the siblings kiss whenever they fought. Without missing a beat, Damon replied, "Yes, in the mouth."

Damon also acknowledged that this made them instantly stop the fight because they all dreaded it.

"I learned how to tongue kiss with Marlin, but once you kiss your brother in the mouth, you don't want to do that, you don't want to fight anymore. We take this and we will go outside to find a place to finish the fight. But like, we didn't like kissing each other," Damon said.

Ad

Trending

Wayans admitted that this brought them close together, adding that they still do it.

"To this day, we all kiss hello and goodbye. Even if we get into an argument and yell at each other because you never know what's going to happen when they walk out the door," Damon Wayans continued.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Kenan was just like my role model" — Damon Wayans reflects on Kenan's impact on his life

Shannon Sharpe and Damon Wayans at the Club Shay Shay Podcast (Image via YouTube/@ClubShayShay)

Elsewhere in the podcast, Damon recalled being a rebellious kid and shared that his school guidance counselor once told him that he would either be "dead or in jail."

Ad

He acknowledged always looking up to his older brother, Kenan Wayans, for his flawless behavior. Damon also recounted their mother's advice, who often encouraged him to be more like his brother.

"At a young age, I started looking to Kenan cuz Kenan just did everything right. He was just like my role model, and I knew if I could do what he was doing, I'd be all right. You know my mother used to tell me, "You need to be more like Kenan" but I got bad grades, I was getting arrested, I was doing all the wrong things," Damon said.

Ad

In the podcast, Damon Wayans also brought up his 1982 arrest for stealing credit cards. Despite both of his parents being alive at the time, the government released him into Keenan's custody in California.

Reflecting on his relationship with his father, Damon admitted that he'd rather be in jail than confront his father due to his fear of getting beaten by him.

"I'd rather stay in jail than go to my dad. My dad would beat you like he didn't know you. I love him, and we needed it, I needed it. But you know, now they call it child abuse, but back then it was like, you know I'm teaching my kid a lesson," Damon added.

Ad

Damon Wayans was born on September 4, 1960, in Harlem, New York City. The 65-year-old standup comedian and actor also discussed cancel culture, his timeless legacy, relationships, and dealing with fame at The Club Shay Shay podcast with Shannon Sharpe.

READ MORE: "Divide and conquer" - Damon Wayans credits LeBron James for keeping his original crew together unlike Serena Williams

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vaishnavi Sah Vaishnavi Sah is a Podcast and Trending News writer at Sportskeeda. With a BSc (Hons) in Botany, she found her way into the creative field through her love for writing, transforming a hobby into a career.



With 3.5 years of experience, Vaishnavi has contributed to platforms like The Wincible, Poptechculture, Louvepedia, and Aspire Alive and served as Content Head for Craving Foodies.



One of her notable achievements includes crafting website copy and content for Maella, a brand by Dimple Kapoor, who has been awarded as world's top 100 influential women.



As a self-proclaimed social media junkie and podcast enthusiast, Vaishnavi’s work is deeply rooted in her personal interests. She ensures accuracy and credibility in her content by thoroughly researching and verifying information from reliable sources.



Beyond writing, Vaishnavi enjoys dancing, gaming, long walks, and playing with and feeding every dog she comes across. Know More