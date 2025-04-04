"Divide and conquer" - Damon Wayans credits LeBron James for keeping his original crew together unlike Serena Williams

Actor and comedian Damon Wayans credited LeBron James for setting an example for keeping the crew that helped him reach his current status. Wayans also pointed out that other famous personalities like Serena Williams, Beyonce and The Jackson Family failed to do.

Ad

On Club Shay Shay with Shannon Sharpe, Wayans was asked about his stand-up routine from the 1990s regarding Black people making money and asking if there's still racism in the country. He explained that the more money Black people make, the less Black people they see.

The Lethal Weapon star added that James set an example for surrounding himself with the likes of Rich Paul, Randy Mims and Maverick Carter despite reaching billionaire status.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"What happens is the more money you make, the less Black people you see," Wayans said.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"Money brings you into a new category, you move to a different house in a different neighborhood. You get different friends. ... That's what I love about LeBron James. He's got his company."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Damon Wayans added that the same can't be said about stars like Serena Williams, Beyonce and The Jackson Family. They were previously managed by their own fathers, but Wayans alluded that someone took over once they reached a certain status in life.

"It's divide and conquer. At a certain point, they sit you down. Beyonce's father: 'Alright, we got it from here.' The Jackson's: 'Alright, Joe. We got it from here.' Venus and Serena: 'We got 'em.' If you want them to be successful, you got to let it happen and then they hit new heights, but you become a liability as a parent."

Ad

The Wayans Family has an estimated combined net worth of $300 million. Their movies have earned more than $1 billion at the box office. They are a close family, with brothers Keenan, Damon and Marlon Wayans among the richest members.

Who are Rich Paul, Randy Mims and Maverick Carter in LeBron James' life?

Who are Rich Paul, Randy Mims and Maverick Carter in LeBron James' life?

LeBron James has a very close and tight-knit group composed of himself, Rich Paul, Randy Mims and Maverick Carter. So, who are these three people in the life of the NBA superstar?

Ad

Rich Paul first met James in an airport in Akron when the future Cleveland Cavaliers legend bought a throwback NFL jersey. A friendship was born, and fast forward to more than 20 years, Paul serves as his agent.

Randy Mims is probably the least known among the three associates of "The King." Mims is also from Akron, becoming a father and brother figure for James. He's the chief of staff of anything related to the LA Lakers star, setting up his schedule on and off the court.

Ad

Ad

Maverick Carter was teammates with James at St. Vincent-St. Mary. He has been the business manager for the billionaire, now working as the CEO of SpringHill Company, Uninterrupted and the Robot Company.

All these companies are part of the LRMR Ventures, a holding company founded by LeBron, Randy, Maverick and Rich.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas