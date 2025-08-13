How many seasons of Forensic Files are there? Here’s the rundown as Oxygen expands its catalog

Forensic Files has been a staple of true-crime TV since the 1990s. The series follows real investigations and shows how lab work, trace evidence, and careful police work connect the dots in difficult cases. Viewers hear from investigators and experts, while reenactments help explain key moments. The narrator for the original run was Peter Thomas.

The show first aired as Medical Detectives on TLC, later moved to Court TV, and then to truTV, with reruns across multiple channels and services. The program originally ran from 1996 to 2011 and built a large library of half-hour episodes along with a handful of hour-long specials.

The original Forensic Files has 14 seasons with a total are 406 episodes, which include six hour-long specials.

Forensic Files at a glance

The show centers on real cases solved with forensic methods such as DNA testing, trace analysis, and digital evidence. Interviews with detectives, lab experts, and, at times, family members build each half-hour episode from crime scene to courtroom. The original series used Peter Thomas as narrator, with a small number of hour-long specials voiced by Peter Dean due to scheduling issues. This approach kept the format steady while the program moved from TLC to Court TV and truTV, with reruns later across other channels and streamers.

How many Forensic Files seasons are official?

The original show ran for 14 seasons. The library includes more than 400 episodes that include six specials, which were one hour long. The specials were not labeled as a separate broadcast season during the original run.

Why do some apps show extra seasons?

Streaming services and distributors sometimes repackage the half-hour archive into different “collections” or “volumes.” That can create on-screen season numbers that exceed the broadcast total. For example, a service may group episodes by theme or by delivery batch and label each bundle as a “season,” while others surface a “Best of” set separate from the main run.

These labels change how menus look, not the underlying broadcast record. Broad syndication and packaging variations, including a “Best of Forensic Files” set on Prime, which helps explain the mismatched season counts viewers see in app libraries.

A still from the show (Image via @FilmRiseTrueCrime YouTube)

Where Forensic Files airs as Oxygen expands its catalog

The franchise’s footprint grew again in May 2025. Content Partners LLC announced a licensing deal that brings Forensic Files to Oxygen True Crime, adding to its presence on HLN.

The release states that Content Partners controls the full catalog and that FilmRise continues to handle international linear and global digital rights, keeping the series widely available while Oxygen adds cable reach in the United States, according to Content Partners’ press statement (May 1, 2025).

One can watch the true-crime documentary series on many streaming services like Prime Video, Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, and Tubi, depending on the regional availability of the show.

