Is there a new episode of Dateline: Secrets Uncovered this week (August 13, 2025)? Explained

By Preethika Vijayakumar
Published Aug 12, 2025 17:19 GMT
Dateline: Secrets Uncovered (Image via @DatelineNBC YouTube)
Oxygen will air a new Dateline: Secrets Uncovered episode, The Day the Music Died (season 15, episode 11), on Wednesday, August 13, 2025, at 8 PM. The case centers on Asheville, North Carolina, where a plastic surgeon who was also a local musician is found dead at home. The hour is listed as new and is part of Oxygen’s midweek block for the series.

The report follows detectives as they work a trail of clues across the victim’s personal and professional circles, leading to an unexpected suspect. The broadcast outlines the timeline from the initial call through key steps in the inquiry, and includes on-camera accounts from individuals close to the case.

The structure matches the series format: one case per hour, scene details, interviews with those who knew the victim, and the evidence path that guides the resolution.

Full August 13 lineup of Dateline: Secrets Uncovered

As previously mentioned, the episode airs at 8:00 pm on Wednesday, 13 August. Oxygen has a daylong block that builds toward the Dateline: Secrets Uncovered premiere. For viewers who want to catch up on background viewing, the afternoon block offers four hours before the premiere.

Late-night slots feature two additional episodes for those who plan to continue watching after 9 PM. All of these listings are scheduled to appear on Oxygen’s August 13 broadcast.

The viewing hours are scheduled as follows, all on Wednesday:

DateTime (Oxygen)TitleSeason • Episode
Wed, Aug 13, 20251 PMWhat Happened in the BasementSeason 14 • Episode 12
Wed, Aug 13, 20252 PMA Cool Desert MorningSeason 14 • Episode 16
Wed, Aug 13, 20254 PMHorror at the LakeSeason 14 • Episode 18
Wed, Aug 13, 20256 PMThe Blue Blanket MysterySeason 14 • Episode 19
Wed, Aug 13, 20258 PMThe Day the Music DiedSeason 15 • Episode 11 (New Episode)
Wed, Aug 13, 202510 PMThe Other Side of ParadiseSeason 8 • Episode 12
Wed, Aug 13, 202511 PMWhat They SawSeason 8 • Episode 15
Dateline: Secrets Uncovered (Image via @DatelineNBC YouTube)
What is Dateline: Secrets Uncovered?

The show is Oxygen’s revision of NBC’s long-running Dateline, a true crime reporting series. Episodes typically present one case across the hour. Viewers see interviews, timeline details, and key evidence described on camera.

While the original Dateline airs on NBC, Oxygen’s edition curates and updates past reporting for cable audiences, then adds new hours during certain weeks, such as this one.

Where to watch Dateline: Secrets Uncovered after airtime?

If viewers miss the episode of the day, Oxygen replays related hours the same night at 10 PM and 11 PM, though those are different true crime cases. For more true crime shows of the same kind, NBC’s long-running Dateline airs on NBC. Many past hours run on cable partners and Peacock’s always-on Dateline channel.

Fubo and NBC also stream the show. Fubo offers a 7-day free trial, followed by a monthly subscription of $32.99. NBC streams episodes for viewers who sign in with a TV provider. Availability can vary by location and schedule.

That feed features a steady loop of episodes, which is helpful for background viewing. The team also releases podcasts that repackage TV reporting. In February 2025, NBC News announced a Spanish-language version for Telemundo with anchor Julio Vaqueiro. That demonstrates the breadth of the audience and why Oxygen continues to add new hours, as seen this week with episode 11 of season 15.

New viewers can start with the latest episode and then sample the earlier episodes listed above to get a sense of the series format.

