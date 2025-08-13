Joann Peterson's brutal crime - A detailed case overview

The Spokane Valley murder of Peter Zeihen, tied to Joann Peterson, was covered by Snapped in season 31, episode 3. The episode tracks a custody fight that turned into violence outside an apartment complex. Viewers see a case that first stalled, then moved when people close to the family finally spoke up.

Ad

The key facts of the case include: a heated custody dispute, a masked mini-mart ambush weeks earlier, and the close-range shooting in Zeihen’s parked car on November 18, 1991. Detectives later tied a stolen pickup and a 12-gauge left near the car to planning within the family, based on statements that surfaced years after the crime.

Season 31, episode 3 of Snapped is set to re-air on August 14, 2025, at 2 pm on Oxygen.

Joann Peterson: Murder in Spokane Valley

On November 18, 1991, electrician Peter Zeihen parked outside his Spokane Valley apartment after work. A shotgun blast struck him at close range while he sat in the driver’s seat. A Winchester 12-gauge was found on the ground near the car. Witnesses reported a gold or tan pickup speeding from the lot, with a person who appeared to be wearing body armor.

Ad

Trending

Zeihen was shot at close range while seated in his car. (Image via Pixles)

Joann Peterson: The investigation

Detectives traced the backdrop to the breakup of Zeihen’s marriage to Orinne Goldberg, daughter of Morris “Mel” Goldberg and Joann Peterson. Zeihen sought regular visits with his daughter through the court. Allegations of child abuse were checked by police and child-welfare investigators and found unsupported, according to Oxygen (2022).

Ad

Weeks before the murder, a masked gunman confronted him at a mini-mart after his tire was deflated. Shots followed as he ran, and he survived.

Interviews began the next day. Orinne and her parents insisted on a group interview and cited a family dinner during the time of the shooting. With no forensic link, the file went quiet. The pickup seen fleeing was later found abandoned and identified as stolen weeks before the crime.

Ad

In 1999, a friend named Shirley came forward and said Peterson had described the killing and shown her the scene. A month later, two people contacted detectives; son Theil said he supplied the shotgun and described planning inside the family, including Peterson and Orinne.

Also read: 5 chilling details about Joann Peterson's crime

Joann Peterson pleaded guilty and received a 25-year sentence. (Image via Pixels)

Arrests and sentences

Arrests followed in 1999 and 2000. Peterson faced state murder charges after a federal weapons case. She pleaded guilty to murder and received 25 years. Mel Goldberg went to trial, was convicted of murder, and received 26 years.

Ad

Theil pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and agreed to testify. He was released in 2004 under that plea. Goldberg died in prison in 2020, according to The Spokesman-Review (May 2, 2020). Peterson died in custody two months after his death. Prosecutors did not charge Orinne, and she died in 2005.

This sequence of events places Peterson as the shooter who stepped from the truck, fired the shotgun, and left the weapon near the car.

Fans can stream the re-air of the Joann Peterson episode of Snapped season 31 on Oxygen on August 14, 2025, at 2 pm.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Preethika Vijayakumar Preethika Vijayakumar is an Entertainment writer at Sportskeeda with a keen interest in pop culture. Although a law student, her curiosity about the world and passion for writing inspired her to explore and analyze the complex narrative and diverse character arcs that define the daily soaps.



With experience as a legal content writer, Preethika also achieved a notable accomplishment as her work was published in a book about criminology and victimology. As a fellow binge-watcher, Preethika aims to provide insightful analysis based on her firsthand viewing experiences, ensuring accuracy and relevance in her writing.



Outside of professional endeavors, she enjoys reading, playing guitar, and creating ceramics. Her favorite celebrity is Jensen Ackles, and if given the opportunity, Preethika would love to be a part of his show, Supernatural, although she isn’t sure she could last until the end. Know More