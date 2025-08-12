Is there a new episode of 911: Did the Killer Call this week (August 12, 2025)? Explained

Investigation Discovery is premiering a new installment of 911: Did the Killer Call season 1 on Tuesday, August 12, 2025. The new episode is titled Suspect on the Line.

The show centers on 911 calls made around deadly incidents. Detectives revisit each recording and match it against timelines, interviews, and physical evidence. Season 1 has six episodes, with episode 5 marking the next first-run hour on ID.

What’s new on 911: Did the Killer Call this week

According to the summary of episode 5, Suspect on the Line, focuses on two domestic scenes tied to urgent calls. The episode references a husband who finds his wife with gunshot wounds and a separate case that begins with a spouse under scrutiny after a call from the scene.

Another guide mentions a wife reporting her husband found murdered at home. The common thread is the first call for help and how that audio is weighed against what investigators later document.

Where to watch 911: Did the Killer Call

New episodes air on Investigation Discovery and are available to stream on HBO Max, HBO Max Amazon Channel, and Discovery+ Amazon Channel. Earlier episodes from season 1 can be streamed on HBO Max, HBO Max Amazon Channel, Discovery+ Amazon Channel, Discovery+, and Investigation Discovery, with some free, ad-supported availability on the ID platform. Digital purchase options include Amazon Video and Apple TV.

Episode list for 911: Did the Killer Call Season 1

S1 E1 “Suspect #1”

A man calls 911 after finding his ex-wife bound and brutally tortured and murdered in her home, but he is suspected as the killer. In the second case, a man is found dead in a house fire. While his wife claims he was suicidal, police discover the truth to be horrifying.

S1 E2 “Clues to Murder”

A fatal fall in the Rockies prompts a husband’s call; a separate case follows a three-year-old found in a river after her father’s call.

S1 E3 “Reactions to Murder”

A mother is killed at home; a husband with an unusual persona is examined after his 911 call. Another case tracks a woman found in a creek after a crash and a panicked call from her husband.

S1 E4 “Fooled by Murder”

A woman calls 911 after she finds her husband dead outside in the snow. However, police get suspicious after learning of a violent history. The other case follows a man calling police after both his parents are shot dead in their home.

S1 E5 “Suspect on the Line”

The new hour features family cases that begin with spouses or children calling for help and later facing tough questions.

S1 E6 “Lover or Liar”

A wife is killed while on the phone with 911; her husband reports an intruder and a gunshot wound to his leg.

A Jealous Glare That Changed Everything | 911: Did the Killer Call? (Image via @investigationdiscovery/YouTube)

Format and rating for 911: Did the Killer Call

Each episode assembles two investigations that start with a 911 recording. Producers present the call, establish a timeline, and track how police test the caller’s version against witness accounts and scene work. The show airs on ID, is rated TV-14, and is produced in English.

There is a new 911: Did the Killer Call episode airing on August 12, 2025. Episode 5 continues the first season’s focus on cases where the first words to a dispatcher become a key part of the investigation.

Watch the new episode of 911: Did the Killer Call on HBO Max, HBO Max Amazon Channel, and Discovery+ Amazon Channel.

