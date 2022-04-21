Dwayne Haskins’ wife's heartbreaking 911 call released following QB’s death

Dwayne Haskins died tragically on April 9, 2022 when he was hit by a truck while attempting to cross an interstate on foot in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. He was in the area with several of his Pittsburgh Steelers teammates for training.

On April 20 the 911 call from his wife was released by the Broward County Sheriff’s office. Kalabrya Gondrezick-Haskins told the 911 dispatcher that her husband had called her early on the morning of April 9th, telling her he had run out of gas and was leaving his vehicle to get more. He had also told his wife that he would call her back once he had returned to the car. When she did not hear back from him, she called 911 and requested that the police check on him.

Warning: The following link contains the 911 audio. The content may contain elements that are not suitable for some audiences, please be advised:

Andy Slater @AndySlater NEW: 911 audio from the morning Dwayne Haskins tragically died on a South Florida road.



One of the calls is from his concerned wife in Pittsburgh after she says she just spoke to him. NEW: 911 audio from the morning Dwayne Haskins tragically died on a South Florida road.One of the calls is from his concerned wife in Pittsburgh after she says she just spoke to him. https://t.co/yoAWsHJbiG

Dwayne Haskins’ final crash report released

The Florida Highway Patrol also released the final crash report. According to ESPN, the report indicates that Haskins was walking on the side of I-595 when he entered the travel lanes, which was in the path of the dump truck that was moving down the center lane.

According to the final crash report, he was improperly in the lane. The investigating officer concluded that the driver of the truck did not take any action that contributed to the incident. A second car also struck him, as it was traveling in an adjacent lane when the truck took evasive maneuvers to avoid him. The incident remains under investigation.

NFL Stats @NFL_Stats The SportsCenter tribute for Dwayne Haskins.



Rest easy.



The SportsCenter tribute for Dwayne Haskins.Rest easy. https://t.co/dwpArb0zVF

A truly tragic death that has sparked an outpouring of tributes from NFL fans and former teammates at both Ohio State and the Pittsburgh Steelers. Three memorial services for Dwayne Haskins will take place in Pittsburgh, PA, Rockaway Township, NJ, and Potomac, MD. Born in Highland Park, New Jersey, he was 24 at the time of his death.

In 2019, the Washington Football Team drafted him in Round 1 with the 15th overall pick. He started 7 games as a rookie alongside his college teammate, McLaurin. In 2021, Haskins signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers, where he played alongside former Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

Edited by John Maxwell