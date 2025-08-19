Amazon MGM nabs the rights to the long-awaited film Honeymoon with Harry, starring Jake Gyllenhaal

Amazon MGM Studios has acquired the rights to the upcoming dramedy Honeymoon with Harry, based on the novel by Bart Baker. The film will star Jake Gyllenhaal and Kevin Costner, marking their first on-screen collaboration. Directed by Glenn Ficarra and John Requa, who previously partnered for Crazy, Stupid, Love. The film is written by Dan Fogelman, known for his work on This Is Us and Crazy, Stupid, Love.Fogelman also serves as a producer, along with Mike Karz of Gulfstream Pictures and Jennifer Salke through her newly launched Sullivan Street Productions, which represents her first producing effort with Amazon MGM Studios. Honeymoon with Harry has been in development for more than two decades.The project was originally acquired by New Line in 2004 and underwent multiple potential casting and development iterations, including discussions involving Vince Vaughn and Jack Nicholson. Later, Bradley Cooper and Robert De Niro were also considered. Despite these early efforts, the film was not produced until the recent acquisition by Amazon MGM Studios, which enables the project to proceed with the current cast and creative team.About Honeymoon with Harry and the lead castJake Gyllenhaal (Image via Instagram/@jakegyllenhaal)Per the official synopsis, Honeymoon with Harry follows Todd Cartwright, played by Gyllenhaal. Todd decides to take his planned honeymoon alone after the sudden death of his fiancée just days before the ceremony. Unexpectedly, he is joined by his would-be father-in-law, Harry, portrayed by Costner.Both characters are coping with grief, and the film centers on their interactions and the progression of their relationship during the trip. The narrative focuses on themes of loss, healing, and family relationships.Kevin Costner’s career includes roles in The Untouchables (1987) and Field of Dreams (1989), as well as the television series Yellowstone (2018–2023). He has also directed and produced films, including Dances with Wolves (1990), which received Academy Awards for Best Picture and Best Director.Costner's filmography spans multiple genres, including drama, action, and romance, with credits such as Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves (1991), The Bodyguard (1992), and A Perfect World (1993). Costner has also contributed to film soundtracks as a musician. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJake Gyllenhaal began acting as a child and has appeared in films including Donnie Darko (2001), Brokeback Mountain (2005), and Nightcrawler (2014). He has received award nominations for his performances, including a BAFTA nomination for Brokeback Mountain.Gyllenhaal has also performed in theater, including a role as Iago in a Broadway production of Othello. His work spans a variety of genres, including psychological thrillers, biographical dramas, and character-driven narratives.No release date or filming schedule has been confirmed at this time. Details regarding Honeymoon with Harry's filming locations, supporting cast, and other production aspects are expected to be announced in the coming months. Also read: When will The Map that Leads to You premiere? Release date, cast details, first look, and more.