When will Hell House LLC: Lineage premiere? Release date, cast details, and more

Horror fans have been eagerly awaiting how Stephen Cognetti would conclude his long-running franchise, and that moment has finally come with Hell House LLC: Lineage. The film has already generated buzz as the fifth and final chapter in the Hell House LLC saga, a franchise that began nearly a decade ago and became a cult favorite among supernatural horror lovers.Hell House LLC: Lineage premieres on October 18, 2025, with a cast led by Bridget Rose Perrotta, Destinie Orndoff, James Liddell, and Caylin Turner. What sets this installment apart is that it isn't just another sequel; it's the culmination of a serialized story that has haunted viewers since 2015. Director Stephen Cognetti has called it his most frightening movie to date, a daring claim given the reputation of the first two installments. For longtime fans, this final film is expected to tie together the lingering mysteries of the Abaddon Hotel and the Carmichael family, all while creating new nightmares of its own.When and where to watch Hell House LLC: Lineage and cast details exploredHell House LLC: Lineage (Image via Terror Films)Fans won't have to wait much longer to live the final nightmare. Hell House LLC: Lineage will hit theaters across the United States on August 20, 2025, marking the first time the franchise receives a wide theatrical release before going to streaming.Following its big-screen run, the film will arrive on Shudder in October 2025, which is right around Halloween. In a press release shared by Macabre Daily, Cognetti urged horror enthusiasts to catch it in theaters first, emphasizing that the scares are best experienced on the big screen with people.The cast of Hell House LLC: Lineage mixes old favorites with newcomers for a balance of continuity and new frights. Leading the story is Elizabeth Vermilyea, reprising her role as Vanessa Shepard, once again haunted by dark forces.She is joined by Searra Sawka as Alicia Cavalini and Mike Sutton as Father David. Franchise fans will also see Joe Bandelli return as the notorious Hell House clown. New cast members include Cayla Berejikian, Victoria Andrunik, Gideon Berger, Bridget Rose Perrotta, and Destiny Leilani Brown, who portray members of the ill-fated Carmichael family and other characters tied to Abaddon's twisted past.Rounding out the ensemble are Nicholas Stoesser, Emily Fan, Michael Caprioli, Felicia Curry, Kenneth Andrew, Bo Bogle, Marlene Williams, and Robert Savakinus.What is Hell House LLC: Lineage about? View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHell House LLC: Lineage follows Vanessa Shepard, haunted by visions, nightmares, and creepy associations with the haunted town of Abaddon. As another series of inexplicable murders hits the region, Vanessa discovers strands connecting the tragedy to not only the notorious Abaddon Hotel but also the dark history of the Carmichael Manor as well.The final chapter promises to elaborate on decades of inexplicable killings, digging deep into secrets that connect the paranormal terrors of both venues.In contrast to the previous movies, which rested on a very heavy use of found footage, the final installment ditches that approach for a more conventional cinematic style. Cognetti has indicated that this change will provide more room for storytelling and, according to his terms, will make this one the scariest of them all.Early teasers released in June 2025 confirmed the return of familiar characters, including members of the Carmichael family first introduced in Hell House LLC Origins: The Carmichael Manor.Interested viewers can catch Hell House LLC: Lineage in U.S. theaters starting October 18, 2025.