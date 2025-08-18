Ian McKellen confirms two of the iconic characters' return in the upcoming The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum film

Ian McKellen, character Gandalf the Grey in The Lord of the Rings trilogy, will return to the franchise in the upcoming film The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum. Warner Bros. has announced that the movie, directed by Andy Serkis, is scheduled for release in theaters on December 17, 2027.In addition to Gandalf the Grey, Frodo Baggins' character is confirmed to reprise in The Hunt for Gollum. During the 'For the Love of Fantasy' event in London, Ian McKellen hinted at the casting while discussing the film’s development and the return of key characters.Ian McKellen announced the returning characters.At the 'For the Love of Fantasy' event in London, Ian McKellen confirmed that Gandalf the Grey and Frodo Baggins will return to The Hunt for Gollum. This marks the first official confirmation that two key characters from the original trilogy will appear in Serkis’ Gollum-centered film. Other original cast members, including Sean Astin, Dominic Monaghan, Billy Boyd, and John Rhys-Davies, were also present at the 'For the Love of Fantasy' panel, as reported by Collider. Ian McKellen shared that two familiar characters will appear in the upcoming movie, mentioning that:''I hear there's going to be another movie based in Middle-earth, and it's going to start filming in May. It's going to be directed by Gollum, and it's all about Gollum. But I'll tell you two secrets about the casting. There's a character in the movie called Frodo, and there's a character in the movie called Gandalf. Apart from that, my lips are sealed!&quot;Although Ian McKellen did not reveal details about the other cast members, he confirmed that Gandalf and Frodo would appear in the upcoming film.About The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for GollumA still from the movie The Lord of the Rings (Image via YouTube/ Warner Bros. Entertainment)The Hunt for Gollum is expected to focus on Gollum’s journey during the years between The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings. Andy Serkis is set to direct and portray Gollum via motion capture, with Peter Jackson, Fran Walsh, and Philippa Boyens overseeing the script. Warner Bros. has indicated that this is likely the first of two new Middle-earth films in development.As reported by Collider, Serkis provided details about the production schedule:“We’ve been talking about the film over the course of the last year. We’re about to start a period of prep in the next few months or so. We will be shooting in the early to mid-part of next year, I guess, and then it'll be as long as it takes to shoot… all ready for a December 2027 release.”He also discussed the focus on Gollum’s character:“I’m incredibly excited to… do something which is, I think, going to be surprising, and yet very much part of the lore and the feel of the trilogy… we’re investigating in greater depth the character formerly known as Smeagol, but mostly known as Gollum.”The December release continues the franchise’s tradition of holiday openings, as all six films in Peter Jackson’s original Lord of the Rings and Hobbit trilogies premiered in December and collectively earned $2.9 billion worldwide. The Hunt for Gollum will be the first live-action Lord of the Rings film since 2014’s The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies and follows the 2024 anime release The War of the Rohirrim.Also read:&quot;please don't wreck our favorite song&quot;: Chris Hemsworth faces new challenges to rectify his progressing Alzheimer's risk