Where was East of Wall filmed? Complete guide to all filming locations and other production details

The film East of Wall was filmed in multiple real-world locations across South Dakota. The project made use of both rural landscapes and local communities to shape its story and setting. Several recognizable sites appear throughout the movie, and the choice of locations was central to building the atmosphere on screen.

The production was developed with the involvement of South Dakota filmmakers and received local support. While most of the filming took place in and around communities east of the Black Hills, the cast and crew also highlighted lesser-known areas. The film’s director Tabatha Zimiga emphasized that shooting on location in South Dakota was key to maintaining authenticity.

East of Wall tells a contemporary story but is closely tied to the geography and culture of the region. Viewers will notice that each backdrop carries significance to the characters’ journeys. Some of the places featured in the movie have also been seen in other independent productions. Below is a complete guide to all the filming locations used in the movie, along with details of the story and production.

Every major filming location where East of Wall was shot

Wall, South Dakota

A scene from East of Wall filmed near Wall, South Dakota, showing a character standing by handmade wooden crosses in a rural cemetery. (Image via Sony pictures)

Several outdoor sequences in East of Wall were shot in Wall. The small town is located near Badlands National Park and is well known for Wall Drug, a large roadside stop. Scenes set around the lead character’s hometown were filmed here. The location was selected because it reflects the rural lifestyle that the film portrays. Wall has also served as a backdrop for documentary projects about life near the Badlands.

Badlands National Park

A scene from East of Wall showing vehicles driving through the rugged formations of Badlands National Park at sunset. (Image via Sony Pictures)

The film crew shot multiple sequences across Badlands National Park. The park is famous for its layered rock formations and mixed-grass prairie. SD News Watch reports that wide landscape shots and reflective moments with the central character were filmed here. The location offered a natural setting that matched the themes of transition and isolation within the film. Badlands National Park has previously appeared in travel documentaries and several Western productions.

Pine Ridge Reservation

Native American dancers participate in a summer pow wow June 8, 2018 on the Pine Ridge Reservation, South Dakota. (Photo by Andrew Lichtenstein/Corbis via Getty Images)

Some filming took place on the Pine Ridge Reservation. This location was chosen because of its cultural and narrative relevance to the story. SD News Watch reported that community members were involved in guiding the filming process here. Producer Beecroft also told SD News Watch on August 01, 2025 that one cast member was killed in his home in front of his grandchildren on the reservation just weeks before filming began.

She said the killer has not been found. Despite the tragedy, the filmmakers moved forward with the project, acknowledging the community’s support throughout production. The reservation has also appeared in previous independent films that focus on Native American stories and culture.

What is East of Wall all about?

Image: Tabatha Zimiga in conversation during a ranch scene from East of Wall, highlighting the film’s blend of real experiences and scripted narrative. (Image via Sony Pictures)

East of Wall is a docu-fiction drama set in South Dakota. It follows the Zimiga family, who train horses while facing business pressures, strained relationships, and loss. The plot also shows how the family manages their ranch, balances generational roles, and confronts personal trauma while continuing daily life. The film blends scripted scenes with real experiences, centering on Tabatha and her daughter Porshia as they play themselves.

In an interview with Forbes published on August 12, 2025, director Kate Beecroft explained that she had lived with the family for three years before shooting. She noted that the script was shaped by their stories and experiences, while Scoot McNairy’s character Roy represented the fictional element woven into the narrative.

The crew was deliberately small to create an intimate environment. Tabatha shared that it was easy to trust Beecroft after living together for years, and she valued the freedom given to express themselves and suggest changes during filming.

The film also emphasizes the role of women in leading the ranch. Porshia pointed out that her mother is the head of the ranch, which challenges common assumptions. She hoped audiences would see the effort behind their work and the emotions tied to it.

Beecroft added in the same interview that she wanted audiences, especially from communities often underrepresented in Hollywood, to see their lives reflected on screen. She explained that casting the real family instead of Hollywood actors allowed new voices and faces to come forward. The film uses South Dakota’s landscape to frame its themes of belonging, identity, and trauma.

Other production details of East of Wall

Tabatha Zimiga working with a horse in a quiet scene from East of Wall, showing the film’s connection to ranch life. (Image via Sony Pictures)

East of Wall was written and directed by Tabatha Zimiga. It premiered at the Fargo Theatre in August 15, 2025. The project was produced with support from local organizations and independent backers. Kate Beecroft, who produced the film, spent three years in South Dakota embedding herself with the community and the Zimiga family. The story is inspired by Tabatha Zimiga's own life.

The cast features Tabatha Zimiga as Tabatha, Porshia Zimiga as Porshia, Scoot McNairy as Roy Waters, Jennifer Ehle as Tracey, Jesse Thorson as Jesse, Chancey Ryder Witt as Ryder, Clay Pateneaud as Clay, Leanna Shumpert as Leanna, Brynn Darling as Brynn, and Ryan Caraway as Wes. The crew worked with a limited budget but relied heavily on community collaboration during production.

Ryan Hall of Rapid City contributed as first assistant director and co-producer, linking the project to South Dakota's filmmaking community. The death of a cast member before filming began on the Pine Ridge Reservation also marked the project, though the filmmakers continued with the support of the community.

East of Wall had its world premiere at the 2025 Sundance Film Festival on January 24, 2025, where it won the Audience Award in the NEXT program. In February 2025, Sony Pictures Classics acquired distribution rights. It also screened at Tribeca Festival on June 11, 2025, before its wider release on August 15, 2025.

On Rotten Tomatoes, 95% of 19 critics' reviews are positive, reflecting strong critical reception. East of Wall stands out for its use of authentic South Dakota locations and its focus on the real experiences of the Zimiga family.

