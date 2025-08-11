While Goosebumps was cancelled by Disney+, there is still hope that season 3 could become a reality

Disney Plus ended the supernatural horror series Goosebumps after two seasons, based on the best-selling novels by R.L. Stine. The first season debuted in October 2023, and the second in January 2025. To appeal to a younger audience as well as those who were nostalgic for the original Goosebumps novels, the series incorporated plot points from multiple books into a contemporary narrative.

Ad

Moreover, Disney Plus decided not to proceed with a third season despite favorable reviews and consistent viewership.

Sony Pictures Television, which produced the series in partnership with Scholastic Entertainment and Original Film, has stated its intent to shop the show to other platforms, keeping the possibility of Goosebumps season 3 alive.

High hopes for Goosebumps season 3

The cast of Goosebumps (Image via Disney Plus)

The decision to cancel Goosebumps came as a surprise, especially given its strong audience engagement and appeal. The show changed from being a purely episodic anthology in the 1990s to telling a new story each season.

Ad

Trending

In season 1, five high school students looked into the death of Harold Biddle, which happened decades ago. In season 2, fraternal twins moved in with their botanist father and uncovered a supernatural mystery.

Sony Pictures Television, which worked with Scholastic Entertainment and Disney Branded Television to make the show, has not given up on it. There are reports that the studio is actively looking for another streaming service or network to pick up the show for a possible third season.

Ad

If a new partner is found, season 3 or a revival of the children’s horror series could retain the format of introducing new characters and settings each season. It could also adopt a traditional anthology structure, featuring a different story in each episode.

Should there be a Goosebumps season 3?

Justin Long stars as Mr. Bratt in Goosebumps (Image via Disney Plus)

Goosebumps is a long-running children’s horror franchise. More than 400 million copies have been sold in English and 32 other languages. There have been many adaptations of it, such as a TV show in the 1990s and films in 2015 and 2018.

Ad

The Disney Plus series has mixed teen drama with supernatural elements and included references to older adaptations. At the end of both seasons, there were cliffhangers. With the franchise well-known around the world, having flexible stories, and a loyal audience, it makes it a good candidate for continuation. This is most specially possible for platforms that want family-friendly content.

Possible directions for a revival

The anthology concept of the series might be revived for a third season with fresh characters and locations. Different books or short tales might be adapted for each episode, giving the horror genre a wide range of styles and tones.

Ad

This framework would make it possible to incorporate stories that weren't in the Disney Plus edition and to directly adapt titles like Night of the Living Dummy or The Haunted Mask, bringing them to new viewers while giving longstanding fans a chance to revisit them.

Despite high ratings and positive reviews, Disney+ decided to terminate the series. There is still a chance for a third season because Sony Pictures Television is actively looking for a new platform. This property could come back to life since it has a well-known brand, a global audience, and original content that is still available.

In future generations, horror stories might still be easy to get by using either a serialized seasonal story or an episodic anthology. There has been no news about a new distributor, and the show will have to find a platform that wants to make the next episode for it to keep on.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Bea Melisse Ibañez With over five years of work experience, Bea Melisse Ibañez is a seasoned writer covering K-pop, K-dramas, and the latest trends in the entertainment industry at Sportskeeda. Holding a Bachelor of Arts degree in Journalism, Bea combines her academic background with her fascination for Hallyu culture, creating insightful and accurate content.



In her career, Bea has had the opportunity to interview prominent figures in the K-pop industry, including groups like TWICE and artists such as GOT7's BamBam, Lee Seung-gi, and Hwang Min-hyun.



As a pop-culture enthusiast, her love for Korean dramas and music began in high school, where she discovered 2nd and 3rd-generation K-pop groups. She also admires actors like Eddie Redmayne, Lee Joon-gi, and Park Eun-bin, and her favorite celebrity is Miley Cyrus.



In her free time, Bea likes to rewatch her favorite shows. If given a chance, she would like to be a part of the dazzling world of Hazbin Hotel. Know More