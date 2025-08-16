Where to watch The Serial Killer's Apprentice? Streaming details explored

A new two-hour documentary, The Serial Killer’s Apprentice, is coming to Investigation Discovery. It focuses on the crimes of Houston’s Dean Corll, the Candyman Killer, and his teenage accomplice, Elmer Wayne Henley Jr. It premieres Sunday, August 17, at 9 pm ET/PT and runs until 11 pm.

Ad

After the broadcast on ID, the film will be available to stream on HBO Max. The program includes Henley’s first extended interview in more than 50 years with criminologist Dr. Katherine Ramsland.

About The Serial Killer’s Apprentice

The Serial Killer’s Apprentice revisits the Houston murders tied to Dean Corll in the early to mid-1970s. Corll targeted teenage boys and young men. At least 28 victims have been attributed to the case.

Ad

Trending

In 1973, Henley fatally shot Corll and then led investigators to the burial sites after confessing. That turning point ended the killings and opened the way to recover remains and document the scope of the crimes.

The Serial Killer's Apprentice (Image via @investigationdiscovery YouTube)

A central element of the film is Henley’s on-camera conversation with criminologist Dr. Katherine Ramsland. Production notes describe roughly 60 hours of talks between Henley and Dr. Ramsland, shaped here into a focused two-hour presentation. The project draws on archival footage and reporting from the period, along with recollections from victims’ families and local authorities.

Ad

The Serial Killer’s Apprentice is produced by Wolf Entertainment and Good Caper Content. Its structure follows the path from recruitment to participation to the 1973 shooting. The documentary also covers the involvement of David Brooks, another teenager in Corll’s circle, as part of the broader factual record.

Ad

Attention is given to procedure. Viewers see how detectives processed locations, how search sites around Houston and nearby beaches were identified, and how remains were matched. Archival images and contemporary interviews appear to be used to avoid speculation. When dates or counts carry uncertainty, the film relies on phrasing that reflects the state of the case files at the time.

Dr. Ramsland in The Serial Killer's Apprentice (Image via @investigationdiscovery YouTube)

Dr. Ramsland’s role is to press for detail while keeping the conversation anchored to documented events. The exchanges aim to clarify motive, consent, and coercion without dramatizing the violence.

Ad

The film also notes Henley’s subsequent convictions and current incarceration. Present-day commentary from journalists and former investigators helps compare earlier reporting with what is now part of the record.

Where to watch The Serial Killer’s Apprentice

Live viewers can tune to Investigation Discovery at 9 pm ET/PT for the premiere. The runtime is two hours. For those watching later, HBO Max will host the title following the broadcast window, offering on-demand access. Availability can vary by region and provider, so channel listings may be needed to confirm the local ID number. Subtitles and accessibility features are handled by the platforms.

Ad

TV schedule for The Serial Killer’s Apprentice on Investigation Discovery

The following airings reflect a generic national schedule. Times can vary by TV provider.

Sunday, August 17 — 9:00 pm (ET/PT)

Monday, August 18 — 12:00 am (ET/PT)

Sunday, August 24 — 9:00 am (ET/PT)

For accuracy, local listings should be checked on the day of broadcast. Streaming access on HBO Max offers an alternate path once the initial run concludes.

Also read: How a teen survivor became Dean Corll’s willing accomplice: Inside ID’s The Serial Killer’s Apprentice

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Preethika Vijayakumar Preethika Vijayakumar is an Entertainment writer at Sportskeeda with a keen interest in pop culture. Although a law student, her curiosity about the world and passion for writing inspired her to explore and analyze the complex narrative and diverse character arcs that define the daily soaps.



With experience as a legal content writer, Preethika also achieved a notable accomplishment as her work was published in a book about criminology and victimology. As a fellow binge-watcher, Preethika aims to provide insightful analysis based on her firsthand viewing experiences, ensuring accuracy and relevance in her writing.



Outside of professional endeavors, she enjoys reading, playing guitar, and creating ceramics. Her favorite celebrity is Jensen Ackles, and if given the opportunity, Preethika would love to be a part of his show, Supernatural, although she isn’t sure she could last until the end. Know More