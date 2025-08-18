"please don't wreck our favorite song": Chris Hemsworth faces new challenges to rectify his progressing Alzheimer's risk

Chris Hemsworth has openly discussed his elevated risk of Alzheimer's disease, which he discovered while filming his Limitless with Chris Hemsworth documentary series for National Geographic. The actor recently found out that his two copies of the APOE4 gene greatly heighten his predisposition to the illness.

Even though there is no assurance that he will have Alzheimer's, this has led him to change his lifestyle significantly to reduce the risk. Hemsworth also accepted new cognitive difficulties as part of this journey, like learning to play the drums, which forced him to step outside of his comfort zone. In an interview with Sky News on August 9, 2025, The Avengers star stated:

"Some of the other challenges where if I did the training it was beneficial, but I could kind of muscle my way through it. You can't do that with a musical instrument and then the realisation that the entire band is relying on you to keep time. And then 70,000 people are sitting there going, 'please don't wreck our favourite song'."

Chris Hemsworth has described the discovery as a "gear shift" in his life's motivations, making him rethink his priorities. The Avengers: Endgame star also clarified that he is not retiring from acting, despite early rumors; however, he is being more cautious about his work-life balance.

Chris Hemsworth’s “Gear Shift”: Facing alzheimer’s risk with resilience

Chris Hemsworth at the "Limitless: Live Better Now" UK Premiere (Image via Getty)

Chris Hemsworth learned through genetic testing in the first season of Limitless: Live Better Now that he carries two copies of the APOE4 gene, a mutation that increases his lifetime risk of developing Alzheimer's disease by eight to ten times. Speaking to Sky News, the Thor fame stated:

"It was just kind of this point in my life where up until your 40s, you're kind of gathering data and information and it's all reactionary and then you get to a point where you think, oh some of this sort of identity that I've sort of built doesn't hold true anymore.

He further added:

"There's some inner sort of protest or inner voice that has a deeper need to understand and there's deeper questions and what is the purpose and the why behind what I'm doing ... and what am I seeking, what am I contributing, as opposed to just what I am collecting."

The Thor: Love and Thunder star has experimented with several methods of longevity, but he has kept his distance from the radical biohacking movement. He questions the value of extending life at all costs, emphasizing instead the importance of living meaningfully, staying connected to loved ones, and accepting mortality as part of the human experience.

In an interview with the BBC published on August 5, 2025, the Rush star stated:

"You want to live a longer and better life, but at what cost? You could have your exact routine, but there's no point doing all of that if you're isolated and lonely at home." He further added, "I'm going to put energy into health and wellness, but I also want to enjoy life."

Chris Hemsworth, who gained fame for playing Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, now uses his position to advocate for the value of mindful living and preventive healthcare. Limitless: Live Better Now highlights how intentional lifestyle choices may contribute to the development of long-term resilience through studying how tasks that stress stamina and abilities, can benefit the brain and body.

