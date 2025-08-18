Every Freaky Friday movie ranked

The Freaky Friday movies are recognized for their lighthearted approach to supernatural comedy, originating from Mary Rodgers' 1972 children's novel. It is about a mother and daughter who wound up having their bodies swapped for a day. The story has been set into four Disney-financed live-action films, each focusing on themes of family and empathy amidst a body swap.

Standing apart from the crowd, Freakier Friday, released on August 8, 2025, reintroduces the returning characters and cements itself as an official sequel, giving the franchise a fresh injection away from just being a remake.

Over time, these films etched their mark in pop culture, with the term "Freaky Friday" now commonly used to describe any scenario in which characters swap minds or bodies.

Each film offers a different slant on the ever-complicated mother-daughter relationships. While all use the body swap as a device to encourage new perspectives and deeper understanding, they deliver different interpretations of the same central premise.

Disclaimer: This list contains spoilers for the Freaky Friday movies, and ranking is based on the writer's opinion.

Ranking Freaky Friday (2003), its 2025 sequel, and other films in the franchise

5) Freaky Friday (1995)

Still from Freaky Friday 1995 (Image via Disney)

The 1995 television film adaptation differentiates itself slightly from earlier adaptations of the novel. It retained the original character names, Ellen and Annabell, and framed the body swap as part of their ongoing struggle to understand one another.

This time, the mechanism was the two magical amulets, thus giving a neat explanation for the surprisingly rare supernatural event. At this juncture, several changes to the film's lore were introduced.

For instance, Bill was no longer Annabelle's father but rather Ellen's boyfriend, thereby altering the family dynamics. Annabelle's hobby was changed from waterskiing to diving, which culminated in her mother's inability to swim.

Such changes set a precedent for further versions of the story. This period marked an important development in the legacy of the franchise on screen, all while differing widely from the theatrical incarnations in scope and presentation.

Notably, this TV movie is not available to stream anywhere.

4) Freaky Friday (2018)

Still from Freaky Friday 2018 (Image via Disney)

Disney revisited the Freaky Friday concept in 2018 with a Disney Channel Original Movie musical adaptation, released during the wave of 2000s nostalgia. In this version, Ellie and her mother, Katherine, switch bodies after clashing over a magical artifact connected to Ellie’s late father.

The film follows the usual body-swap antics, but this time features several musical numbers in line with Disney Channel’s teen movie style.

Broadway actress Heidi Blickenstaff and Disney Channel regular Cozi Zuehlsdorff take on the lead roles as the mother-daughter duo. The movie’s approach introduces new dynamics, with the addition of songs shaping both the tone and the storyline.

Notably, the plot features musical performances that push the familiar formula in unexpected directions, sparking conversational moments, especially around scenes where age and perspective collide in song. This musical interpretation stands out for its distinct style and narrative choices within the franchise.

This movie is currently streaming on Disney+.

3) Freaky Friday (1976)

Still from Freaky Friday 1976 (Image via Disney)

The original novel Freaky Friday by Mary Rodgers was adapted into a collaborative Disney movie in 1976, just four years after its 1972 publication. This Hollywood version starred Jodie Foster as Annabel Andrews and Barbara Harris as her mother, Ellen. The story follows Annabel and Ellen after they both wish aloud on Friday the 13th to switch places.

Their wish comes true, leading to a series of laughable situations as they live life in each other's shoes. The comedy is lighthearted and touches on the tough issues they confront while dealing with all-new life perspectives. From the cultural lens of the 1970s, Annabel struggles to adapt to life as a mother and homemaker, while Ellen must navigate Annabel’s school life and deal with her teachers.

The 1976 version follows the plot of Mary Rodgers' original book quite closely, but adds details such as a waterskiing subplot. This evolution helped cement the body-swap scenario and allowed various other interpretations to take flight from this premise.

This movie is currently streaming on Disney+.

2) Freakier Friday (2025)

Still from Freakier Friday (Image via Disney)

The storyline of Freakier Friday is an extension of the 2003 Freaky Friday timeline, leaving the 2018 adaptation completely out of consideration. The old-fashioned body-swap idea is given a little more complexity with Lohan's Anna swapping bodies with her daughter Harper, whereas Curtis' Tess switches with Anna's step-daughter Lily.

The 2003 concept of a magical fortune cookie as the catalyst is discarded. Instead, in this new version, a visit to a psychic triggers the swap. The reversal occurs only once the characters reach a genuine mutual understanding of perspectives.

Freakier Friday reveals the complexity of a modern family, showing all relationships with a level of subtlety. Adding elements of comedy, the storyline weaves in more complex family situations and scenarios involving the swap itself. Approaching the stage that its original has laid out, Freakier Friday presents a whole world where multiple characters experience the body swap together.

1) Freaky Friday (2003)

Still from Freaky Friday 2003 (Image via Disney)

The 2003 adaptation is widely regarded by many as the definitive interpretation of this story. Lindsay Lohan is Anna, while Jamie Lee Curtis plays Tess, a mother-daughter duo who switch bodies after coming into contact with mysterious fortune cookies. Lohan and Curtis play dual roles, essentially playing each other's characters during the film.

The movie highlights and contrasts Anna's rebelliousness with Tess's maturity, opposing the background of Tess's remarriage following the death of Anna's father. This gives more substance to the central conflict in the story. The 2003 flick sets itself apart by combining comedy with heartfelt moments, scripted specifically to make character development and emotional growth its focus.

The movie is available to stream on Disney+.

Freakier Friday (2025) is currently running in theaters.

