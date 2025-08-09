Is there a post-credits scene in Freakier Friday? Explained

The American comedy fantasty, Freakier Friday hit the theaters on August 8, 2025. Directed by Nisha Ganatra, the film reunites Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan alongside a stellar ensemble, including Julia Butters, Sophia Hammons, Manny Jacinto, Mark Harmon, and Chad Michael Murray, blending nostalgia with fresh, multigenerational chaos.

Ad

The film takes place 22 years after the original, follows Anna, her mother Tess, daughter Harper, and future stepsister Lily as a mysterious earthquake switches their bodies. To return to their bodies, they must resolve conflicts, truly listen, and strengthen the love and trust that holds their family together.

They face unexpected challenges as a result of living each other's lives, such as teenage drama, adult responsibilities, and even the responsibilities of grandparents.

Ad

Trending

Freakier Friday doesn't have a post-credit scene; it does, however, have a mid-credit scene where the entire family visits a bookshop.

From body-wwapping to book signing: Freakier Friday’s bonus scene

A still from the film's trailer (Image via YouTube/Disney)

Freakier Friday offers a delightful mid-credits scene to fans, but there isn't a post-credits stinger. To commemorate the publication of Tess's new book, Rebelling With Respect, the entire Coleman family goes to a bookstore.

Ad

When Tess sees the author's photo on the back, her lips appear abnormally swollen, and the mood shifts as she has a flashback of the time Lily went a bit too far with lip plumper while trapped in Tess's body.

Following the hilarious scene, a blooper clip follows as the credits roll. In a notable quip, Jamie Lee Curtis gobbles an astounding thirty-four doughnuts while working in the kitchen alongside Mark Harmon's Ryan Volvo. Other clips show the ensemble switching characters in the middle of scenes, particularly when Lily, Harper, Tess, and Anna are involved in chaotic body-swap scenes.

Ad

After its July 22 world premiere at the El Capitan Theatre, Freakier Friday, the official follow-up to Freaky Friday (2003), debuted on August 8, 2025. Nisha Ganatra directed and Jordan Weiss wrote the movie, which brings back Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis from the original.

What is the plot of Freakier Friday?

Ad

Freakier Friday follows up with Anna Coleman, a successful music producer and single mother to her energetic teenage daughter Harper, twenty-two years after their first crazy body-swap adventure in the original film.

As Anna prepares to wed Eric Davies, everything appears to be going according to plan. Still, Harper isn't happy—especially after having a falling out with Eric's outspoken British daughter, Lily. There’s heavy tension since Lily feels estranged and Harper worries moving away from home.

Ad

As all of this continues to drag on, Anna's mother, Tess, is taking care of the wedding preparations and maintaining unity among the teenagers. After an unexpected earthquake and a palm reading by the eccentric Madame Jen at Anna's bachelorette celebration, everything takes a sudden twist.

Tess switches bodies with Lily, and Anna switches bodies with Harper. Before they can travel back in time to the wedding, the four must navigate each other's lives, overcome hilarious challenges, and develop empathy as chaos breaks out. The film explores heartwarming family drama, generational humor, and themes of love, empathy, and personal growth, all wrapped in a lighthearted, exciting adventure.

Ad

Freakier Friday was released on August 8, 2025. Stay tuned for more updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Suchita Patnaha Suchita Patnaha is an Entertainment writer at Sportskeeda. With a Master of Arts in Drawing & Painting, Suchita has 3.5 years of industry experience as a Graphic Designer and former entertainment writer at Soapcentral.



Suchita has cultivated a strong understanding of entertainment content, from anime and celebrity trends to movies and TV shows from previous roles. She often researches cast members and industry updates while streaming favorite content. Suchita is committed to delivering relevant and ethical stories by relying on trustworthy sources and factual information.



Though Suchita doesn't have a favorite celebrity, there are a few that she respects for their work within and beyond the entertainment industry. This includes Keanu Reaves, Leonardo DiCaprio, J.K. Rowling, and manga artists Hajime Isayama and Eiichiro Oda.



Outside of writing, Suchita spends time painting, working out, driving, and cooking. If given the chance, she would love to go back in time to immerse in the making of Naruto, learning firsthand what goes into crafting a legendary manga series. Know More