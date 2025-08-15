10 best Jamie Lee Curtis movies to watch if you liked her in Freakier Friday

Jamie Lee Curtis has been an energetic force on screen for over four decades, making her one of the most popular performers in Hollywood. Be it her early roles in horror classics, such as Halloween, or her impressive comedic performances in films such as Trading Places and A Fish Called Wanda, Curtis has consistently redefined herself throughout different genres.

For most, the role of Tess Coleman in 2003's Freaky Friday showcased her comedic timing and warm relatability to a new generation.

With her return in Freakier Friday in 2025, Curtis reinforces her status as a household name. Apart from this timeless role, Curtis's filmography is rich with characters that will stick with you - ranging from action stars to sleuths. If you liked her in Freakier Friday, these ten Jamie Lee Curtis films feature the range, humor, and depth that have established her as an icon in the industry.

True Lies, Knives Out, and 8 other best Jamie Lee Curtis movies

10) True Lies (1994)

Still from True Lies (Image via 20th Century Fox)

In the 1994 action-comedy True Lies, directed by James Cameron, Arnold Schwarzenegger plays Harry Tasker, a secret agent who leads a double life posing as a straight-laced businessman. With his wife, Helen (Jamie Lee Curtis), possibly seeking excitement by spending time with a used car salesman (Bill Paxton), Harry is following nuclear warheads smuggled into the United States by terrorists.

To introduce some excitement into her life, Harry orchestrates a sophisticated spy mission for her, but things get a real twist when Helen is kidnapped after all. Brought into Harry's espionage world, Helen becomes resourceful and eventually his partner in the field.

Curtis's performance brings humor, charm, and physicality to Helen's transformation from a typical suburban homemaker to a strong action heroine. The role earned her a Golden Globe and is one of her most memorable, demonstrating her skill in playing comedic timing with high-energy action. The film is currently streaming on Hulu.

9) Knives Out (2019)

Still from Knives Out (Image via Lionsgate)

In Rian Johnson's 2019 Oscar-nominated mystery film Knives Out, Jamie Lee Curtis gives a memorable performance as Linda Drysdale, the spunky eldest daughter of renowned mystery writer Harlan Thrombey (Christopher Plummer).

Linda is not the only one at the family gathering who is more concerned with Harlan's money than his passing. Curtis lends the character authority, merging humor with subtle emotional depth, making Linda both funny and complex.

One minute she's serving up snappy sarcasm, and the next is giving us flashbacks to a more fragile self behind her sophisticated demeanor. The film is currently streaming on Netflix.

8) Everything Everywhere All at Once (2022)

Still from Everything Everywhere All At Once (Image via A24)

After over 40 years in the industry, Jamie Lee Curtis finally earned an Academy Award nomination and a win as Deirdre Beaubeirdre, the wise-cracking, world-weary IRS agent, in Everything Everywhere All at Once. In the movie by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Deirdre is a bureaucratic thorn and unlikely emotional lifeline for Evelyn Wang (Michelle Yeoh), who is propelled into a multiverse-spanning battle for her life as her laundromat is audited.

Curtis's ability to play her character so vastly differently from world to world, from the highly surreal, hot-dog-fingered world to the much more realistic, emotive version, was lauded. It also reinforced the playfulness and unpredictability of the film and provided depth to the relationships at its core.

Off-screen, Jamie Lee Curtis has expressed much gratitude for her involvement in the film and pride in appearing in the best picture winner. The movie can be rented on A24 and other platforms currently.

7) Freaky Friday (2003)

Still from Freaky Friday (Image via Disney)

This Disney 2003 film adaptation of Freaky Friday stars Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan in a comedic version of the classic story by Mary Rodgers about a mother and daughter. The plot involves managing each other's daily lives, which are worlds apart, until the curse can be reversed.

The humor comes from each actor embodying the stereotype of the other's age group. Through their series of confronted fateful blunders, the film examines the increase of empathy between their once fiery relationship.

Curtis's work stands apart for her full commitment to the mimicry of teenage mannerisms, impulses, and emotional beats inside an adult body, thereby projecting a comedic yet heartfelt portrayal. Stream this film on Disney+.

6) Halloween franchise (1978–2022)

Still from Halloween (Image via Sony Pictures)

Laurie has arguably been the most paramount role in Jamie Lee Curtis's acting career for years. Curtis entered the film community in 1978 through Halloween, playing Laurie, a teenage babysitter who became the target of an escaped killer, Michael Myers.

Jamie Lee Curtis reprised her role one last time in Halloween Ends (2022), where an elderly, hardened Laurie has now turned into a grandmother, intent on putting an end to Michael's atrocity once and for all.

Her journey from an empowered teen who had turned into a battle-worn survivor is now more than 40 years long, but still as beloved as ever. Currently streaming on AMC+.

5) Trading Places (1983)

Still from Trading Places (Image via Paramount Pictures)

Jamie Lee Curtis’s role in John Landis’s 1983 comedy Trading Places marked a significant shift in her career, moving her beyond her established reputation in the horror genre. Cast against initial industry expectations, Curtis took on the role of Ophelia, a savvy sex worker enlisted by the wealthy Duke brothers (Don Ameche and Ralph Bellamy) to assist in their scheme to ruin pompous commodities broker Louis Winthorpe III (Dan Aykroyd).

The Dukes’ bet involves swapping Winthorpe’s life with that of street hustler Billy Ray Valentine (Eddie Murphy) for their own amusement. As the story unfolds, Ophelia becomes an ally to Winthorpe and Valentine, helping them turn the tables on the Dukes.

Curtis’s performance blends sharp comedic timing with warmth, showcasing her versatility. Her portrayal earned her a BAFTA Award for Best Supporting Actress and a Golden Globe nomination, cementing the role as a key moment in her transition to broader screen work. The film is streaming on AMC+.

4) A Fish Called Wanda (1988)

Still from A Fish Called Wanda (Image via MGM)

In the 1988 comedy A Fish Called Wanda, Jamie Lee Curtis plays Wanda Gershwitz, a smart and seductive hustler who, along with the weapons expert Otto West (Kevin Kline), four British criminals, George Thomason (Tom Georgeson), and Ken Pile (Michael Palin), rob jewels.

After the heist goes awry, the criminals start double-crossing each other. Meanwhile, Wanda tries to charm and manipulate George's barrister, Archie Leach (John Cleese), into revealing the whereabouts of the diamonds. Curtis infuses Wanda with charisma and sharp wit, balancing her seductive appeal with impeccable comedic timing.

The role garnered Curtis nominations at the Golden Globe Awards, marking Wanda as one of the most endearing and amusing roles of her lengthy and distinguished acting career. The film is currently streaming on Prime Video.

3) Blue Steel (1990)

Still from Blue Steel (Image via MGM)

In Kathryn Bigelow's action thriller Blue Steel, Jamie Lee Curtis stars as Megan Turner, whose life as a new recruit in the NYPD turns into a nightmare with a serial killer stalking her in a cat-and-mouse game of kill or be killed. The film showcased Bigelow's astute, suspenseful style in a genre dominated by men, providing Curtis a chance to create a complex and engaging performance.

Before Blue Steel, Curtis had already established that she was capable of walking all types of films, and this particular role just put another notch on her belt, showing that she was capable of carrying an emotionally taxing tale while giving a strong and rich personality to a character. The film is currently streaming on Prime Video.

2) Nicholas' Gift (1998)

Still from Nicholas' Gift (Image via CBS)

Nicholas' Gift received an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries or Movie for Jamie Lee Curtis' performance as Maggie Green. Maggie Green undergoes a pivotal transformation due to a violent road attack in Italy that injures her family and leaves one son brain-dead.

Curtis delivers a performance that serves as the emotional underpinning of this fact-based drama by showing how the parts of strength and vulnerability intertwine throughout the story. Her portrayal resonated with viewers because she was not only the lead character in the film, but she was also its emotional core. The film is currently not available to watch on any of the major platforms.

1) The Last Showgirl (2024)

Still from The Last Showgirl (Image via Roadside Attractions)

In The Last Showgirl (2024), Jamie Lee Curtis portrays Annette, a former Las Vegas showgirl who has become a cocktail waitress. Directed by Gia Coppola, the story focuses on Shelly (Pamela Anderson), a seasoned showgirl at the twilight of her thirty-year career. Annette is nearly paramount to the story herself, since she represents an earthly sort of life that Shelly can glimpse as a life beyond the stage.

Through their friendship, Annette acts as a sort of mirror and guide to Shelly, becoming both a mirror and a guide, showing what it means to adapt when a long-held identity changes. Her character embodies the next chapter Shelly may face, adding emotional weight and realism to the narrative. Curtis’s portrayal serves as a key anchor for the film’s exploration of reinvention, resilience, and the passage of time. The film is available on Hulu.

Freakier Friday was released on August 8, 2025, and is currently in theaters. Catch Jamie Lee Curtis reprising her iconic character of Tess Coleman in the film.

