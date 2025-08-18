When will The Bad Guys 2 release on digital platforms? Details explored

The Bad Guys 2 is now moving from its theatrical run to its digital release. Universal Pictures has confirmed that the animated sequel will arrive on digital platforms on August 19, 2025. The film will be available to purchase and rent online following its successful release in theaters earlier this summer.

However, the release will not stop at digital platforms. The film is also set to arrive on Blu-ray and DVD in October. Streaming availability has also been detailed, but release dates vary across regions and platforms. For viewers in the United States, Peacock will carry the film as part of Universal’s ongoing deal with the service. For international audiences, availability will differ based on regional streaming agreements.

The Bad Guys 2 digital release allows the film to reach audiences who could not see it during its theatrical window. While the specific streaming dates will shift depending on territories, the digital release ensures that the sequel will soon be widely accessible.

The Bad Guys 2 digital release date

Mr. Wolf, Shark, Snake, Piranha, and Tarantula are standing together in a room. (Image via YouTube/Universal Pictures)

The Bad Guys 2 will be released on digital platforms on August 19, 2025. This includes online stores such as Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and Vudu. Nerdtropolis also reported on August 18, 2025, that the Blu-ray and DVD versions will arrive on October 7, 2025.

This rollout follows Universal’s standard distribution pattern, where films typically arrive on digital within weeks of their theatrical release. The studio confirmed that the movie will be available in premium digital formats, allowing purchase and rental options across major platforms.

The Bad Guys 2 streaming availability

Snake with Susan during a night market scene (Image via YouTube/Universal Pictures)

The Bad Guys 2 will stream on Peacock in the United States. Universal’s deal with the service ensures that the studio’s titles reach the platform shortly after digital availability. Internationally, streaming will differ by region. The film will not stream on Netflix or Disney+ at launch.

Peacock’s exclusivity period in the U.S. means subscribers can expect the film to appear there before it expands to other services under secondary licensing agreements. This is consistent with the distribution of other Universal titles.

Region Release date Release time (local) United States August 19, 2025 12:00 AM ET United Kingdom August 19, 2025 5:00 AM BST Canada August 19, 2025 12:00 AM ET Australia August 19, 2025 2:00 PM AEST India August 19, 2025 9:30 AM IST Japan August 19, 2025 1:00 PM JST Germany August 19, 2025 6:00 AM CEST Brazil August 19, 2025 1:00 AM BRT South Africa August 19, 2025 6:00 AM SAST

Blu-ray and DVD editions of The Bad Guys 2 will be released on October 7, 2025. Physical copies will include bonus features, though details about the extras have not been fully disclosed. Physical editions provide both rental outlets and collectors with access to the film beyond streaming.

The Bad Guys 2 plot and story

The crew walking in suits through a hallway (Image via YouTube/Universal Pictures)

The story begins after Professor Marmalade's defeat and the crew's release from prison. Wolf, Shark, Piranha, and Tarantula try to live normal lives, while Snake spends more time away. Wolf grows closer to Diane, but his past complicates their relationship. Inspired by Diane, Wolf helps track down the Phantom Bandit, only for the group to be framed.

They are later kidnapped by Kitty Kat, Pigtail Petrova, and Doom, who force them into a heist to steal the MOON-X rocket. Kitty blackmails Wolf with video evidence of Diane’s former life as the Crimson Paw. Meanwhile, Diane learns the plan involves using MacGuffinite to steal gold from the Multinational Space Station.

The Bad Guys eventually expose Kitty’s plan and join Diane in stopping her. They fight aboard the rocket, destroy the magnet device, and save the stolen gold. Diane defeats Kitty, while Doom and Pigtail are sentenced to community service. The Bad Guys and Diane are declared dead publicly but secretly begin working as agents. Marmalade escapes, hinting at future conflict.

The Bad Guys 2 arrives on digital platforms on August 19, 2025, and will stream in the U.S. on Peacock. Stay tuned with Sportskeeda for more updates on The Bad Guys 2 and other film and TV shows.

