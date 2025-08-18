7 thrillers to watch if you liked Netflix’s ‘Night Always Comes’

Netflix's recent American thriller film Night Always Comes has just arrived, and is successfully entertaining viewers with its intense plot. Starring Vanessa Kirby in the lead role, it focuses on Lynette (Kirby), a working-class woman from Portland who must raise $25,000 in a single night to save her family's house.

The movie emphasises themes of personal survival under constant pressure, familial responsibilities, and financial hardship. Directed by Benjamin Caron, it also stars Julia Fox, Zack Gottsagen, Randall Park, and more.

Viewers who have finished watching Night Always Comes can enjoy the same thrill with other movies such as Good Time and Detroit.

Below are seven thrillers to watch if you liked Netflix's Night Always Comes.

Echo Valley to Good Time: Seven movies to watch if you enjoyed Netflix's Night Always Comes

1) Emily the Criminal

Emily The Criminal (Image via Prime Video)

Starring Aubrey Plaza and Theo Rossi, Emily the Criminal is a 2022 film directed by John Patton Ford. Indebted with a student loan, Emily dives deep into increasing criminality to achieve financial freedom, joining a credit card fraud ring to make ends meet.

The movie's sole protagonist, motivated by financial strain, views crime as a means of survival rather than a means of obtaining wealth. Protagonists in Night Always Comes and Emily the Criminal are women, driven by economic collapse and forced into illegal actions.

Where to Watch: Netflix, Prime Video

2) Collateral

Collateral (Image via Prime Video)

Directed by Michael Mann, this 2004 film stars Tom Cruise and Jamie Foxx. It follows a taxi driver in Los Angeles, who becomes the unwilling driver for a contract killer.

It shares the raw emotional truth of Night Always Comes and a performance focused on trauma and survival.

Where to Watch: Prime Video

3) Good Time

Good time (Image via Prime Video)

Benny Safdie, who also stars in the film, has directed it alongside Josh Safdie. Good Time, released in 2017, also stars Robert Pattinson in the leading role. He plays Connie Nikas, who sets out on a desperate one-night quest across New York to get money for his brother's bail.

Through emotionally charged risks, both films maintain tension. Fans who enjoyed Night Always Comes will likely appreciate Good Time.

Where to Watch: Apple TV+, Prime Video, Hulu

4) Detroit

Detroit (Image via Prime Video)

Kathryn Bigelow's Detroit stars John Boyega, Anthony Mackie, and Will Poulter, and was released in 2017. It follows police brutality, racial conflict, and individual integrity in a single night crisis, focusing on the 1967 Algiers Motel incident.

Like Night Always Comes, it features a race-against-the-clock structure and an exciting urban journey with growing moral tension. It also mimics the systemic failures that are addressed in both movies.

Where to Watch: Prime Video

5) Echo Valley

Echo Valley (Image via Prime Video)

Also released in 2025, Echo Valley is a film by Michael Pearce and stars Julianne Moore and Sydney Sweeney in the leading roles. In the movie, Kate's lonely life is disrupted when her troubled daughter appears, covered in blood and frightened. Kate discovers how far she will go for her child as she discovers the truth.

Thematically, Echo Valley and Night Always Comes are similar in that they both depict human vulnerability and moral extremes, which are both fuelled by parental instinct in times of crisis.

Where to Watch: Apple TV+, Prime Video

6) Pieces of a Woman

Pieces of a Woman (Image via Netflix)

This 2021 film also stars Vanessa Kirby in the leading role and follows Martha, who struggles with grief, estrangement, and the legal system after a tragic home birth as she looks for identity and closure.

Fans of script-led tension will find it compelling, despite its lack of overt suspense, because it shares emotional depth, a strong female lead, and raw human conflict, much like Night Always Comes.

Where To Watch: Netflix

7) Hell or High Water

Hell or High Water (Image via Prime Video)

Directed by David Mackenzie, this 2016 film stars Chris Pine, Ben Foster, and Jeff Bridges. It follows two brothers who rob banks in rural Texas to save their family ranch, while being hunted by an elderly Texas Ranger.

It is a contemporary western thriller that resonates with Night Always Comes' survival theme by emphasising moral ambiguity, desperation, and familial duty.

Where to Watch: Prime Video

Other movies to watch, like Night Always Comes are Drive, Night Crawler, Kimi, Promising Young Woman, and Blue Ruin.

