When will Night Always Comes premiere? Release date, cast details, and more

Night Always Comes is Netflix's upcoming crime thriller drama film directed by Benjamin Caron and adapted from Willy Vlautin's 2021 novel of the same name. It will premiere on the streaming platform on August 15, 2025, and is set to star Vanessa Kirby, alongside Jennifer Jason Leigh, Zack Gottsagen, Stephan James, Randall Park, Julia Fox, Michael Kelly, and Eli Roth.Night Always Comes goes deep into issues of survival, belonging, and what it really takes to buy a future. Shot on location against the moody backdrop of Portland, Oregon, the film promises a rich visual and emotional experience.Director Benjamin Caron, who has worked on The Crown, tells Netflix Tudum that it is an urgent and visceral tale, capturing the beauty and desperation of its protagonist's struggle for security.What is the release date of Night Always Comes and who stars in it?Night Always Comes is landing on Netflix on August 15, 2025. The movie's cast pairs experienced actors with newcomers. Vanessa Kirby heads the cast in the role of Lynette, a desperate one-night errandwoman fighting to provide for her family.She is joined by Oscar nominee Jennifer Jason Leigh playing Doreen, Zack Gottsagen starring as Kenny (Lynette's older brother), Stephan James, Randall Park, Julia Fox, Michael Kelly, and Eli Roth.The film was announced in March 2024 with Aluna Entertainment's agreement with Netflix. Besides Kirby, producers include Lauren Dark, Benjamin and Jodie Caron, Gary Levinsohn, and Billy Hines.The entire film shoot took place in Portland during spring 2024, which gave Night Always Comes an authentic feel of the Pacific Northwest, matching the novels' respective settings.Caron has discussed the artistic synergy with Kirby, explaining that her double function as an actor and producer brought a distinctive depth to the project. &quot;Vanessa brought a beautifully wild energy to Lynette,&quot; he explained to Netflix Tudum, citing how she influenced not just her own performance but also the tone and direction of the film.Read More: Helen Mirren and Pierce Brosnan's cozy mystery, The Thursday Murder Club, finds its way to NetflixWhat is Night Always Comes about?Night Always Comes (Image Via Netflix)The upcoming film tells the story of Lynette, a woman navigating one of the most crucial nights of her life. Faced with the looming threat of losing her family’s home, she embarks on a tense and dangerous journey through Portland to gather the money she needs.The film unfolds over a single night, turning the city’s streets into both a physical and emotional battleground.Read More: &quot;f*#k-you to the critics&quot;-Law Roach shares his experience on styling Travis Kelce for viral GQ coverLynette's quest is not so much about bricks and mortar, it is about clinging to the promise of a secure future. Caron characterizes her as being driven by a desperate need for security, yet also tormented by doubts she does not really deserve it.Every choice she makes brings her closer to or further away from living the life she desires, making the movie more a psychoanalytic exploration of the character.The original material, Willy Vlautin's novel, was commended for its unsparing examination of economic insecurity, class divisions, and the cost in human terms of striving for stability.Also Read: What is Josh Safdie's Marty Supreme about? Details exploredFor the unversed, the movie releases on Netflix on August 15, 2025.